Spider-Noir Season 2 Cast and Plot Theories

Developed by Oren Uziel, Prime Video’s ‘Spider-Noir‘ courses through the gray world of Ben Reilly, a private detective by day and the elusive “Spider” by night. Having given up on the mantle after a traumatic incident, Ben now roams the streets of Depression era New York with hardly enough clients rolling in. However, when he gets trapped in a mystery much larger than his pay grade, one concerning the city’s towering crime boss Silvermane and his unit of superhumans. Ben has no choice but to pick up the mask yet again.

Season 1 of this superhero noir series ends with Ben defeating Silvermane and returning Flint AKA Sandstone back to his pre-powers self. With this, the friendly neighborhood hero returns, promising to fight as long as he can. While Prime Video has not confirmed a second season as of writing, producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have expressed an interest in continuing Ben’s story. In the best-case scenario, fans can expect a sequel to be released sometime between 2028 and 2029.

Spider-Noir Season 2 Can Bring in Comic Plotlines From World War II

A potential second season of ‘Spider-Noir’ is likely to introduce a new villain to the forefront, possibly tying the narrative to World War II. Given that the first run of episodes is set around the peak of the Prohibition period, we are still a few years away from the start of World War II. It shouldn’t be a surprise to comic fans that Spider-Noir stories are often set around Ben taking on the Nazis, which gives the creators of the show ample material to draw from. However, given that Ben is depicted as an aging, out-of-prime superhero from the get-go, yet another time jump can be quite the logical hassle. The fact that the show frames World War 1 as the origin point for Ben means it might just opt out of the World War II storylines entirely, but that means giving up on a huge chunk of the Spider’s rogues’ gallery.

The season 1 finale brings several positive changes for the series’ supporting characters. Most notably, Janet is now Ben’s partner in the private investigation line of work, which means that they are both likely to work on the next big case together. Given the show’s love for noir mysteries, a sequel might just experiment with a detective story instead of an action-centric one. It should be noted that, in the comics, Silvermane has a son called Joseph Manfredi, who is also a supervillain in his own right. There are also teasers of Osborn Enterprises in the first season, which adds up considering that Norman Osborn is often depicted as a mob racketeer in ‘Spider-Noir’ comics. Both of these threads can make for compelling stories that push Ben’s search for meaning in muddier waters.

Spider-Noir Season 2 is Likely to Bid Goodbye to Cat, Flint, and Many Others

Given the massive changes introduced in the season 1 finale, a potential continuation of the story is bound to have several shakeups in the character list, with some major figures making an exit. However, if there’s one thing that fans can be fairly certain about, it’s that a sequel without Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly, AKA the Spider, is quite unlikely. Additionally, Karen Rodriguez and Lamorne Morris are also expected to make a comeback as Janet Ruiz and Robbie Robertson, respectively. From this point onwards, however, things get progressively more ambiguous, with characters either meeting their end or leaving New York by the end of the season. Actors Li Jun Li and Jack Huston, who play Cat Hardy and Flint Marko, respectively, are unlikely to join a second season, as their characters fall into the second camp.

The grand antagonist of the first season, Finbar Byrne AKA Silvermane, meets his end in the finale, alongside the secondary antagonist Dirk Leyden AKA Megawatt. This means that both actors, Brendan Gleeson and Andrew Lewis Caldwell, aren’t likely to reprise their respective roles. Things are more ambiguous when it comes to Abraham Popoola, whose character, Lonnie Lincoln, skips town after losing his powers. While he may not be an antagonist anymore, Lonnie still is a part of the ‘Spider-Man’ canon, which opens up many possibilities. On the other hand, fans can expect fresh faces to appear as new antagonists for Ben and company, especially within the context of an upcoming World War.

Spider-Noir Season 2 Might Bridge the Series to the Spider-Verse

A possible sequel to ‘Spider-Noir’ must begin with the questions that haunt Ben even after he defeats Silvermane’s crew and liberates the city, namely, whether there is a possibility of Ben, as the Spider, ever finding peace in life. Though he has had his heart broken twice, what truly bothers Ben on a daily basis is the sheer mental and physical toll of being the neighborhood superhero. We have already seen that Ben has a lingering alcohol addiction, and that often leads him to spiral out of control. The bartender, as well as the people Ben beat up, are most likely aware that Ben is the Spider, which means that there’s a lot of damage control to be done. At the same time, the fact that Cat and Flint are allowed to live freely once again is perhaps all the assurance Ben needs, almost as a reminder of why he pushes himself to his limit.

Notably, a second season might just address the elephant in the room when it comes to ‘Spider-Man‘ stories, in that whether this tale is connected to the ‘Spider-Verse’ series, or the MCU. At the very start of the show, Ben makes a reference to ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ that only makes sense if Ben is indeed the ‘Spider-Noir’ we meet there. However, there are several contradictions in this vein, be it mismatching timelines or allusions to color in Ben’s universe. A potential sequel can help dispel these doubts and potentially connect Ben to a story that is much larger than his own. It’s also clear that there are things about his past that we still don’t know, which leaves the creators with all the more room to flesh out the Spider, as well as the man behind the mask.

Read More: Spider-Noir Ending Explained: Does Ben Become the Spider Again? Does He Give Up His Powers?