Splinter Cell Deathwatch Season 2 Plot and Cast Theories

Created by Derek Kolstad, Netflix’s ‘Splinter Cell: Deathwatch’ follows in the footsteps of the acclaimed video game series, ‘Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell,’ and steps deep into the world of espionage and intelligence. At the center of this story lies Sam Fisher, a veteran agent who once created the Fourth Echelon, a top-secret specialized unit that answers directly to the US President. While Sam starts the story with a period of relaxation, things do not stay that way for long. In an instant, he is swept back into the world of violence and conspiracy, with a corporate mystery threatening global security. Season 1 ends with Sam coming within inches of success but failing nonetheless. However, with the tragedy now behind him, the protagonist looks ahead. As of writing, the animated action thriller series has not been renewed for a second season, but with the best-case scenario in mind, fans can expect a sequel sometime between 2027 and 2028.

Season 2 of Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is Likely to Continue Sam Fisher’s Journey With the Fourth Echelon

While the inaugural season ends with Sam Fisher, as well as his newest teammate, Zinnia McKenna, making it out of the ship alive, their battle with crime is far from over. Sam’s return to the main equation gives the Fourth Echelon the push to generate a counterstrike targeting the very hearts of their opponents, and a potential follow-up season is likely to continue that thread. With the Shetlands’ legacy now completely dismantled, Sam is through with one of his most challenging enemies, but the subsequent power vacuum is bound to give rise to a new wave of threats, both internal and external. If his history as an agent is something to work with, no rest can be expected for this specialized unit, and their next challenger is almost certain to prove more difficult than the last. As such, we can expect Sam to gear up once again and take things on with his new team, one stronger than ever.

With the inclusion of Thunder as the Fourth Echelon’s new hacker, the possibilities have widened a lot, but their position as a team that is more reactive than proactive means that bloodshed is inevitable. How that affects the protagonist’s psyche, and whether that causes disturbances within the ranks, remains to be seen. Furthermore, Freya’s disappearance during the final clash can be interpreted in numerous ways. While it is possible that she got caught up in the grenade explosion and perished, her escape from the scene can spell disaster for McKenna in particular. The two skilled fighters have had a longstanding rivalry, which might take a more ferocious turn. There is also the potential for Sam Fisher’s violent past to haunt him, just as in the case of the Shetlands. An enemy from his past might rear their head again, forcing him to adapt and improve.

Season 2 of Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Can Expect Some Fresh Faces to be Cast as the Antagonists

The first season of ‘Splinter Cell: Deathwatch’ ends with the Fourth Echelon’s core all intact and ready to bring the next wave of enemies down. As such, in case a sequel is greenlit, one can expect several cast members to return. Liev Schreiber is likely to reprise his role as the mysterious protagonist, Sam Fisher, with actor Kirby Howell-Baptiste following suit as Zinnia McKenna. As the operational officer of the Fourth Echelon, Anna “Grim” Grímsdóttir’s role in the narrative is bound to expand, making Janet Varney’s return to the show likely. The same can be said about Joel Oulette, who gives voice to Thunder, the hacking protege who is yet to find his footing in the world of espionage.

While Sam’s team does not suffer any casualties in the show, the same cannot be said on the antagonist side of things. Given that the final scene of the episode hints at Charlie’s death, it is unlikely for actor Walles Hamonde to return as the youngest Shetland. The same can be said about actors Miranda Raison, Kari Wahlgren, and Marcel Jeannin. On the other hand, the defeat of the antagonists also brings up the possibility of a new set of characters taking on the mantle. As such, one can expect a number of new voice actors joining the cast for a possible sequel. Additionally, there is also the likelihood of more characters from the original video games taking shape on television, with the original voice actors potentially reprising their roles once again.

Season 2 of Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Might Delve Into Sam’s Conflicting Desires

What makes Sam stand out from the rest of the hardworking agents of the Fourth Echelon is his not-so-hidden desire to quit this line of work. However, the very premise of the show makes it seemingly impossible for him to do. As such, a potential sequel might bring into conversation the protagonist’s inner turmoil and the difficult choice between saving the world and returning to a life of peace. Notably, the season one finale has him at the claws of death on multiple occasions, and how he reacts to such scenarios can lay the ground for a deeper thematic thread going forward. The same, however, cannot be said about McKenna, whose journey as an agent has just begun. Her enthusiasm to serve and protect, coupled with her rebellious bent, makes her a formidable successor of Sam, and how that dynamic twists and turns is bound to paint a rich narrative.

Alongside Sam and McKenna, the rest of the Fourth Echelon also get their own form of upgrades, with the inclusion of Thunder into the story switching many things up. While the latter is a gifted hacker, his allegiance on a moral level is still under review, and can become a cause for concern in a potential season 2. On the other hand, Grim’s journey from being Sam’s right-hand person to the operational head of the unit comes with its own burdens, and how she copes with them can make for a new dramatic trajectory. The Fourth Echelon is not without enemies, be that old or new, and it is possible that the unit’s complicated past will come to the forefront once again. However, whether Sam chooses to swallow up his past and move on, or try a different route altogether, depends on the nature and intensity of the incoming threat.

