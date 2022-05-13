Springer Shark Tank Update: Where Is Springer Dog Bottles Now?

In episode 23 of ‘Shark Tank‘ season 13, the investors AKA the Sharks were presented with another round of new and innovative ideas by entrepreneurs looking to expand their business. One of them is Springer, a brand new way for dogs to drink water while out on a walk or a trip. The sister-brother duo of Shannon and Griffin Ross hoped for investment from one of the Sharks to boost their business. So, if you’re wondering how Springer works and how it is faring today, here’s what we know.

Springer: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Siblings Shannon and Griffin Ross of Springer come from an enviable family that has stood for innovation for many years. Highwave, a company set up in 1983 by Gary Ross, specialized in products like travel mugs and bottles. After decades of success and multiple patents, his wife Diana and children started Springer in 2021. While Shannon is the founder and CEO, Diana is the COO. Griffin is the design engineer behind the products sold by Springer.

Springer is named after the English Springer Spaniel, a breed known for its energy, affection, and friendliness. The company started because the Rosses wanted to bring innovation and introduce dog-friendly designs to improve the human-dog experience. Springer’s travel bottle’s creative design helps dogs drink water directly from a bottle without leading to any wastage.

When the customer squeezes the bottle, a bowl on top of it fills up with water for the dog to drink out of. Once the pet is done drinking, the user can stop squeezing, leading to the water draining back into the bottle. The product was formerly known as the AutoDogMug by Highwave. Springer bottles are leakproof and made out of BPA-free plastic, so there’s nothing to be concerned about when it comes to the dog’s health.

The bottles are also easy to wash since the bowl, the bottle, and the straw inside can be detached. Furthermore, the bottles come with a carabiner, enabling easy access and portability as they can be clipped onto a backpack or belt loops. Another product offered by Springer is the Dog & Me bottle, which is designed to keep liquids hot or cold for an extended period. A boot that goes at the bottom of the bottle is used for a pet dog to drink out of.

Shannon, Griffin, and Diana all have extensive experience working in Highwave and have pushed for Springer’s success. Shannon works as the Chief Marketing Officer for Highwave, and Diana is the CFO. As for Griffin, he has been working as the design engineer for Highwave since July 2016.

Where is Springer Now?

Based out of Austin, Texas, Springer sells its products on its website as well as platforms like Amazon and other pet-centric online stores. The Springer travel bottles come in three sizes depending on the customer’s requirements. The Mini bottle costs $22 and holds 15oz, which is perfect for smaller dogs like pugs and Yorkies. The Classic bottle costs $25 and can hold up to 22oz. This one is great for Golden Retrievers and pit bulls.

Finally, the Growler is their largest offering. It costs $28 and can carry up to 44 oz. These are great for bigger dogs like Great Danes and German Shepherds. Priced at $35, the Dog & Me bottles can hold 24oz, with the boot holding up to 8oz. Apart from these products, Springer also sells spare parts and other merchandise like hats and stickers. Furthermore, the company has partnered with 1% for the Planet, with 1% of every purchase going to a non-profit of the customer’s choice.

