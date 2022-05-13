Driftline Shark Tank Update: Where Is Driftline Activewear Now?

‘Shark Tank‘ is a long-running reality series well-known for providing a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs and their business ideas. After the contestants pitch their concept, a panel of investors decides whether or not they want to invest in the product. Season 13 episode 23 features Driftline, a company that manufactures unique activewear that aims to solve the problem of choosing the right attire during seasonal transitions for watersports enthusiasts. So, if you’re curious about the product and want to find out more, we’ve got you covered.

Driftline: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Driftline was founded by two friends – Wes Horbatuck and Greg Orfe – who regularly indulge in surfing. The idea began taking shape during a surfing session at one of their spots in San Diego, California, sometime in October 2016. When it came to picking the right apparel for the surf, they were left with a peculiar choice. While the weather was too cold for boardshorts, it was too warm for a wetsuit.

The thought process then led to working out the kind of apparel that would be perfect for such transitional periods. The problem wasn’t something that surfers alone faced. Swimmers, kayakers, wakeboarders, and watersports enthusiasts worldwide looked to deal with the transition between seasons with the right gear. With that, Drifties came into existence. They are essentially boardshorts with a specialized inner lining made out of wetsuit material.

By taking the best of both worlds, Drifties make for a functional and durable piece of clothing that is quite comfortable as well. The inner lining is made of neoprene about 0.5 mm thick, which provides protection from cold water while allowing for year-round use. Besides staying in place, Drifties also provide extra cushioning and prevents chafing. Driftline strives to deliver fashion with function, and Drifties are an accurate example of that.

Based out of San Diego, Driftline has partnered with several athletes and content creators who have had great things to say about Drifties. People like Jaden Reichl, a professional wakeboarder, and Justin Graham, an avid water sportsman, have been using Driftline for their sporting apparel needs. Moreover, the company manufactures apparel using eco-friendly processes and products. They partnered with a company from Taiwan and Vietnam that uses energy-efficient machines.

Where is Driftline Now?

Driftline’s patent-pending activewear is the product of two years of hard work from Wes and Greg; it debuted in 2019. For now, the aquatic apparel and lifestyle brand sells directly to its consumers through its website. They offer lined boardshorts in various colors and patterns for $89 and non-lined variants for $55. Driftline even sells T-shirts and gift cards.

While Driftline only ships within the United States, for the time being, the company looks forward to expanding in the near future. The activewear brand has been featured in publications like Forbes and Outdoor Retailer. Moreover, it has been a hit with the consumers as the wetsuit-lined boardshorts have been sold out a few times. In early April 2022, Driftline also held a launch party for their spring collection.

Read More: Chill-N-Reel Shark Tank Update: Where Is Chill-N-Reel Now?