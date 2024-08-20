9 Best Sprint and Marathon Movies on Netflix (August 2024)

Running is one of humanity’s critical survival skills. Without it, we would not have survived the attention of predators seeking to kill us throughout history. However, its role within modern society has transformed into a high-octane sport that rewards winners with unprecedented glory. A prime example of this is witnessed through the achievements of the great sprinters and marathon runners who defy all expectations to push themselves beyond their limits. Thus, to bring more attention to their exploits and epic narratives, here are the best movies about running available on Netflix.

9. Tyson’s Run (2022)

Directed by Kim Bass, ‘Tyson’s Run‘ captures a young boy’s determination to gain his father’s approval by winning a marathon. He befriends a marathon runner named Aklilu, who helps him train and build himself for the epic event. Tired of cleaning after the football team, Tyson, who is diagnosed with autism, finds a new lease of life by channeling his efforts into the race. The film captures the rousing aspects of running a race for a noble goal while also blending in some heartfelt family moments between Tyson and his parents. Check it out here.

8. Sprinter (2019)

‘Sprinter‘ chronicles the struggles and achievements of a young Jamaican teen, Akeem Sharp (Dave Elliot), who finds himself in a precarious situation after moving to the US. Burdened by his disruptive father and brother, Akeem hopes that he can finally reconnect with his mother by performing well in the track-and-field events. Director Storm Saulter balances the narrative between Akeem’s personal and professional career as running becomes tied to the problems in his life. As the narrative progresses, the film picks up on the complicated dynamics between the protagonist and his family while he tries to fulfill his potential as a star athlete. The film can be streamed here.

7. Race (2016)

The Stephen Hopkins-directed drama ‘Race’ tells the story of track and field sensation Jesse Owens, who went on to achieve global icon status at the Berlin Olympics during Hitler’s regime by clinching a record-breaking four gold medals. On his journey to the Olympics, Owens is assisted by his coach, Larry Snyder, who helps him achieve success at home before traveling overseas and proving his worth at the Olympics.

The film captures the racial discrimination Owens faced both on and off the pitch and the abuse of a culture and society that was intolerant towards other ethnicities. Despite the obstacles on his path, the protagonist rises above his challenges, showcasing his grit and determination in an inspiring true story about the power of sports. Watch the film here.

6. Lorena, Light-Footed Woman (2019)

In his documentary film, ‘Lorena, Light-Footed Woman,’ Juan Carlos Rulfo depicts the extraordinary abilities of a young woman of the Tarahumara in Mexico named Lorena Ramirez, who wins several ultramarathons despite having no professional training or experience. Originally titled ‘Lorena, La de pies ligeros,’ the film is an insightful and thought-provoking exploration of how the best runners often hail from the least likely places. Rulfo probes into the genesis of talent honed through years of day-to-day existence rather than a special training regime. If you want to experience it yourself, watch the film here.

5. 100 Meters (2016)

‘100 Meters,’ originally titled ‘100 metros’ in Spanish, chronicles the true story of an Ironman triathlete named Ramón Arroyo, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Arroyo is told by his doctors that he cannot complete the triathlon. However, he persists, showcasing genuine grit and perseverance to try and tip the odds in his favor with the race closing in. Marcel Barrena helms the narrative, which combines high-stakes sports drama with humor while maintaining the film’s do-or-die message. At its heart, ‘100 Meters’ is an illustration of how a sporting event can have major implications on the psychology and well-being of a person and his lifelong goals. You can watch the film here.

4. 2,215 (2018)

The documentary film, ‘2,215,’ chronicles the real-life story of Thai singer Artiwara Kongmala, who decides to run a staggering 2,215-kilometer race to generate and collect money for hospitals in and around the country. Under the direction of Nottapon Boonprakob, the film delves into Kongmala’s efforts to prepare himself for a long-distance marathon that starts in the South of Thailand and ends in the North. While marathons are often a means to display the physical powers of athletes, ‘2,215’ examines their cultural and societal responsibilities through awareness raising and charity work. The film also encapsulates Kongmala’s work and determination as he gets ready to bring in some relief money for the hospitals by running across the country. Stream it here now.

3. Sisters on Track (2021)

Directed by Tone Grøttjord-Glenne and Corinne van der Borch, ‘Sisters on Track‘ presents the uplifting story of young athletes Tai, Rainn, and Brooke Sheppard. The three sisters form a bond on the track while also living through the struggles of being raised by their single mother, Tonia, in a homeless shelter. The documentary sports drama is full of empathy as it looks into the sisterhood of the three athletes and how they were supported through a dark period to pursue their dreams.

It also provides a rarely-seen glimpse into the authentic lives of a family that has each other’s backs despite having a series of obstacles lined up in front of them. Their mother, in particular, carries them by imparting the right values. She teaches them about the importance of humanity, decency, and the strength of their relationships through her cultivated wisdom and experience, which ultimately stands them in good stead. You can stream ‘Sisters on Track’ here.

2. Budhia Singh: Born to Run (2016)

Based on the true events surrounding Budhia Singh, the world’s youngest marathon runner, ‘Budhia Singh: Born to Run’ depicts her remarkable achievements as a five-year-old who ran 48 marathons. Directed by Soumendra Padhi, the film follows the controversial training methods of her coach, Biranchi Das, who was questioned on the basis of ethical practices.

However, the narrative also dives into the incredible feats that came from young Budhia’s grit and determination, even at a tender age. Her story catches the attention of the global audience, inspiring them through a young child’s perseverance to keep running despite the dissent surrounding her and her relationship with her trainer. The Indian Hindi-language biopic was awarded the Best Children’s Film award in 2016 by the 63rd National Film Awards. If you are intrigued, check it out here.

1. Zero to Hero (2021)

‘Zero to Hero‘ tells the actual story of a Hong Kong Paralympian named So Wa-wai, who managed to clinch several medals with the aid of his mother. The narrative revolves around So Wa-wai’s private challenges with his health and how his mother helped him through them all. In addition to being a story about sprinting, the film is also an intimate portrayal of a mother-son relationship, illustrating the importance of family in the efforts of top-level athletes to achieve the best performance.

Without her presence, So Wa-wai would not have the resilience to get through his harrowing struggles, even away from the track. Its familial themes are sure to dig into your heartstrings in an epic tale of facing insurmountable obstacles and overcoming them at all costs. The film was Hong Kong’s entry for the Best International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards. It is available for streaming here.

Read More: Best Sports Documentaries On Netflix