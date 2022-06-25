Spy x Family Season 2 Release Date: When Will it Come Out?

Inspired by Tatsuya Endo’s namesake Japanese manga series, ‘Spy x Family‘ is a comedy–action spy anime that follows a renowned spy codenamed Twilight, who is tasked to investigate prominent politician Donovan Desmond to maintain peace between neighboring countries Ostania and Westalis. Although he prefers to work alone, he has to start a pretend family by adopting a girl named Anya and getting married to Yor Briar, a diligent working-class woman. Unfortunately, Twilight is completely clueless that his innocent-looking wife is actually an underground assassin called the Thorn Princess, while his adoptive daughter can read people’s minds.

The action-packed and hilarious misadventures of the eccentric family have won the hearts of anime fans worldwide, and it has also become one of the highest-rated shows of all time. The critics have praised the series for its brilliant character design, hilarious premise, and breathtaking action scenes. Therefore, after the conclusion of the first installment, viewers are naturally eager to learn when their favorite characters will return with new episodes. In case you are also curious about the same, we have got you covered.

Spy x Family Season 2 Release Date

‘Spy x Family’ season 2 is officially scheduled to premiere sometime in October 2022 on TXN (TV Tokyo), ux, TV Shizuoka, RCC, and BS TV Tokyo. After the premiere of the season 1 finale, the return of the series was publicly announced on the official Twitter account of the anime. A teaser was also released on TOHO animation’s YouTube channel soon afterward. The upcoming installment is going to have a total of 13 episodes.

However, the series was announced to release over two non-consecutive cours back in late 2021 itself. The unexpectedly high ratings coupled with a massive jump in manga sales are just icing on the cake for the creators. The voice actors, along with the development crew, are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming season, while more official details about other specifics are awaited.

Spy x Family Season 2 Plot: What It Can Be About?

In the season 1 finale, Loid is overwhelmed by the pressure of going out for a mission almost every single day, all the while handling Operation Strix for the peace between Westalis and Ostania. However, when he learns that the neighbors have grown suspicious of his family for hardly spending time together, the secret spy decides to take Anya and Yor to the aquarium. However, he is unexpectedly tasked with the mission to intercept intel exchange between terrorists, who are trying to get their hands on innovative weapons manufacturing information.

Although he is initially reluctant to take the mission because of the inherent risks posed to his family, he decides not to ignore his responsibility as the lives of tens of hundreds of innocent civilians depend on his decision. Loid not only manages to get his hands on the sensitive information but also spends some quality time with Anya and Yor so that the pretend family can appear normal.

In season 2, Loid finds himself in an emergency situation when Frankie informs him about the murder of a contact that has been closely working with them. While the news is bad, the secret spy will get even more worried when he finds out that Garden, the shadow organization which was once considered just an urban legend, actually exists in reality. Not only that, they have been actively involved in the killing of several traitors in Ostania to protect the country’s territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, Yor will be tasked to protect a mafia client from a group of assassins who are hell-bent on murdering her. While she tries to focus on her mission, the Thorn Princess will also face the challenge of keeping her identity a secret, which will prove to be a difficult task as Loid and Anya will be around her at all times. The Forgers will discover some harsh truths about one another that will also change their family dynamics forever.

