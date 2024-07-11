Is Vidya Reddy Based on a Real Minister? Is Swarna Rashtriya Party Real?

Srikanth Bolla’s journey as an up-and-coming entrepreneur hits a roadblock in the biopic drama ‘Srikanth’ when the influence of political affiliations threatens to steer him off the path he sought to travel initially. In the latter half of the narrative, the titular protagonist faces the prospect of growing his business through the aid of political support from Vidya Reddy, the minister of the Swarna Rashtriya Party. Swayed by her pitch, Srikanth moves away from his developmental plans for his company and embeds himself within the good graces of the political leader who wishes to use him to her advantage. Like several real elements within the film’s narrative, the genesis of Vidya Reddy is an intriguing topic.

Vidya Reddy is a Fictional Political Personality

The character of Vidya Reddy, whose influence incites a divide between the eponymous protagonist and those close to him, is a fictional creation in ‘Srikanth.’ She was conceived by Jagdeep Siddhu and Sumit Purohit, who drafted the screenplay under the direction of Tushar Hiranandani. The film’s opening scrawl reveals that while the story is inspired by the extraordinary real-life achievements of Srikanth Bolla, some creative liberties were taken in the inception of the narrative, including the fictionalization of certain characters. Minister Vidya Reddy is one of those elements, as she showcases an interest in Srikanth for his visual impairment, using it cynically as a weapon for gaining more approval among her supporter base.

While Vidya Reddy does not exist in real life, a minister with a similar surname can be found in Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, a political minister who was appointed as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2019 to 2024. Reddy initially began his political career as a member of the Indian National Congress and later had a fallout with them on November 29, 2010. He exited the Congress party and founded the YSR Congress Party a few months later. In 2019, Reddy’s party won the National and State Elections by a landslide, leading to him being inducted into the Chief Minster’s Office, where he took oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

While Vidya Reddy and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy share a similar surname, they differ in their portrayals. In the film, the former seeks to use Srikanth as a tool to gain favor among supporters, whereas Jagan Mohan Reddy does not have such links to Srikanth in real life. The purpose of Vidya Reddy’s addition to the narrative is to sow division between Srikanth and Ravi Mantha, whose relationship is at the heart of Bollant Industries. Thus, despite the character being fictional in conception, her impact on the story is pivotal as she sets up the climax of the narrative. Srikanth has to choose what is more important to him – power or self-respect.

The Fictional Roots of the Swarna Rashtriya Party

The Swarna Rashtriya Party depicted in ‘Srikanth’ is a fictional party also constructed by Jagdeep Siddhu and Sumit Purohit. According to the narrative, the Party is run by Minister Vidya Reddy, who utilizes Srikanth’s visual impairment as a means to garner support by including him within the group. This ulterior motive is at the heart of the agenda for Reddy, who only seeks seats for the upcoming elections and has no vested interest in the work done by Srikanth at his factory. His inclusion within the Swarna Rashtriya Party serves the goals of everyone involved as it helps spread a positive reputation among the commoners.

A similarly named political party can be found in the Swatantra Bharat Party, formerly known as the Swarna Bharat Party, before its merger with the Swatantra Bharat Paksha in 2022. The Party hails to be the first liberal Party in India to be driven by a commitment to freedom of speech and expression, something they espouse as an issue in the rigid societal structures of the country. They hope to change the prevailing attitude within people’s mindsets and bring a new perspective and outlook to the fight for freedom and progress for the nation. Despite sharing similar names, the Swarna Bharat Party and the Swarna Rashtriya Party differ in their approach.

In the case of the latter, the film depicts the Swarna Rashtriya Party as ready to employ underhanded tactics like recruiting Srikanth to garner votes in the upcoming election. Such cases showcase a lack of ethical and moral fiber on the part of the party members and leader. However, that is precisely the purpose of the Swarna Rashtriya Party, whose essential part in the narrative is to seduce the protagonist with visions of glory and power rather than staying true to his purpose. Although it doesn’t exist in real life, it is a key player in inducing tension within the narrative’s latter half and providing obstacles for Srikanth.

