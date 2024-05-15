Stacia Karcher and Nate Barnes: Is the MAFS Couple Still Together?

Lifetime’s ‘Married at First Sight‘ pairs individuals who believe in love at first sight and are eager to tie the knot. Contestants undergo rigorous interviews and express their preferences, ultimately being matched with another participant for marriage. Throughout the series, they assess their compatibility and decide whether to pursue their marriage beyond the show. Stacia Karcher and Nate Barnes participated in the 15th season, discovering the companionship they sought in each other. Despite their promising and affectionate time on the show, the durability of their connection in the real world remains uncertain.

Stacia Karcher and Nate Barnes Started on a Strong Note

When Stacia Karcher and Nate Barnes first met, they immediately connected. They sensed they had discovered the life partner they had been searching for, making saying “I Do” seem like the perfect choice. Their initial days together were filled with excitement and promise, resembling a newlywed couple reveling in marital happiness. They shared mutual respect, enjoyed romantic dinners, and indulged in plenty of cuddling and affectionate moments, as one would anticipate. They tried to familiarize themselves with each other and initiate their relationship just as they had imagined.

Along with their sensual chemistry, they also seemed very committed as they got matching tattoos. Issues began to surface in Stacia and Nate’s relationship after some time. While Stacia had a clear vision of the direction she wanted their relationship to go, Nate was less sure. She envisioned building a home with Nate, starting a family, and transitioning into the next phase of her life, but Nate felt things were moving too quickly. They began living in separate apartments and had to coordinate and plan their time together, switching between locations.

During one of the episodes, Stacia confided in her mother about her concerns regarding her relationship with Nate. She expressed frustration over their cohabitation issues and shared her disappointment that Nate didn’t seem as ready to dive into real-life commitments after saying “yes” on Decision Day as she had hoped. She quickly noticed his doubts and reservations about her envisioned future, and his actions seemed distant. In the reunion episode, Stacia admitted to her mother that their relationship might lead to divorce.

Stacia Karcher and Nate Barnes Have Built Separate Lives

Stacia Karcher initiated divorce proceedings against Nate Barnes in December 2022, just a few months after their season concluded. She revealed that she perceived Nate as emotionally absent in the relationship, feeling only she was invested in their connection. Stacia expressed disappointment, noting that Nate’s words and promises on the show needed more substance as there was no corresponding action to support them.

She added, “I gave it time. I waited. I was patient. I lived with him to give him more time to let him know that I was committed. I still want to be friends. I have no ill will [toward] him. I always, like, I love him so.” She also made it clear that the romance and the physical chemistry between them had fizzled out, and even if they reconciled, their relationship would only work as friends.

Stacia has found her footing in Los Angeles, where she’s fully immersed in her role as a real estate investor. She pours her energy into building her empire, dedicating herself wholeheartedly to her endeavors. In addition to her real estate ventures, she balances a side gig as a tax accountant, showcasing her hustle and versatility. Stacia has also carved out a space for herself in the digital world, expanding beyond Instagram to platforms like TikTok and YouTube. Her content spans DIY projects, home decor tips, lifestyle insights, and engaging with trending and humorous reels, earning her a substantial following of around 153k on Instagram alone. Beyond her digital presence, Stacia is socially conscious, actively promoting and affiliating herself with black-owned businesses and ethically conscious brands like Maelys, Black Girl Vitamin, and Mixtiles.

Nate has also found his niche as a digital creator, focusing his content on men’s fashion, fitness, and self-care. In a candid post, he opened up about how the breakup deeply affected him, catalyzing a transformation into a more responsible individual who prioritizes his work and takes proactive steps to maintain his physical and mental well-being. He collaborates closely with brands like True Classic for T-shirts and transparently shares the equipment and supplements he incorporates into his healthy lifestyle. Currently based in San Diego, Nate appears to have embarked on a new relationship, although he hasn’t officially confirmed it. He dedicates his time to enjoying vacations, remote work, and seizing opportunities each day presents.

