Stanika From Match Me Abroad: Everything We Know

TLC’s ‘Match Me Abroad’ is a reality show that takes the idea of finding love to another level. The series featured matchmakers from across the world who are eager to offer their services to those who have decided to look outside the USA for their perfect partner. One such hopeful in season 1 was none other than Stanika Banks, whose quest to find her match also helped her gain many fans across the world. For those eager to learn what they can about the reality TV star, here is everything we know about her!

Stanika Banks’ Age and Background

Born in April 1990, Stanika made her reality TV debut at the age of 32. Highly proud of her creativity, she is a talented painter as well as a content creator whose videos are available on a variety of platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, etc. She is also quite a food lover and is always open about sharing her thoughts and opinions without any reservations. The artist is also quite a travel enthusiast with an eagerness to explore as many places as possible. She has also undergone a weight-loss procedure some years prior to her appearance on the TLC show.

Based in Mississippi’s Greater Jackson Area, Stanika has a Black Pomeranian dog named Diamon, who is loved very much and has her own Instagram account. As for her education, she has a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from Georgia State University. In 2009, she became a student at Hinds Community College and graduated in 2011 with an associate’s degree in Communication and Media Studies. 2013 saw her joining The University of Southern Mississippi for a bachelor’s degree in Drama and Dramatics/Theatre Arts.

Stanika Banks’ Profession

From 2009 to 2012, Stanika was a Customer Service Support Manager for Lowe’s Companies. In July 2015, the reality TV star became a part of Epic Dance and Fitness as a Social Media Marketing Director, retaining the position until September 2021. She went on to join Best Buy in August 2015 and acted as a Mobile Lead till August 2017. Stanika became a Technician for Apple in June 2017 but left the position in July 2019.

Stanika became the self-employed Marketing director of Craz Cre8ives in January 2019 and continues to be working under the banner of the brand. Additionally, she became the company’s Social Media Marketing Specialist in January 2020. As of writing, she also works as a Realtor for Bradmoore Realty, having taken up the position in September 2021.

Is Stanika Banks Dating Anyone?

As of writing, it does not seem like Stanika is dating anyone. The reality TV star joined the TLC show with the purpose of finding a partner that would be able to match her energy. Under the guidance of Nina Kharoufeh, she decided to take a leap of faith and find her potential significant other in the country of Morocco. Having worked hard to build herself up and discover her inner self, Stanika’s desire to find a romantic match was certainly something that the viewers could relate to.

Given her apparent unhappiness with the dating culture within the USA, it is easy to understand why Stanika decided to devote three weeks of her life to exploring Morocco. If nothing else, we are sure that the trip sat well with the travel-loving side of the reality TV star, though we are hopeful that she soon finds her happily ever after.

