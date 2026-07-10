Star City Season 2 Plot and Cast Theories

Created by Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, and Ronald D. Moore, Apple TV’s ‘Star City‘ starts out as a spin-off to ‘For All Mankind,’ detailing life on the other end of the Iron Curtain. By the end of its first season, however, the science fiction drama carves out a path of its own, amping up the politics behind the space-faring voyages we have come to admire. Though the Chief Engineer’s magnum opus, the Venus mission, is initially believed to end in failure, hope emerges on the other end of the tunnel.

After Sergei confirms that Sasha and Lakshmi are alive, he sends the coordinates for them to land in Finland instead of the Soviet Union. However, when Lyudmilla catches wind of this, a tense exchange ensues, one that ends with Sasha getting himself arrested to let Lakshmi cross the border. While Apple TV has not confirmed a sequel as of writing, fans are still curious as to what happens to these characters. In the best-case scenario, a second season of the show can be expected to be released sometime in 2028.

Season 2 of Star City Can Shine a Light on the Fate of Sasha, Tanya, and the Others

While the creators of ‘Star City’ have not confirmed a second season of writing, the conclusion of season 1 leaves ample room for a continuation. Our main players from the world of ‘For All Mankind,’ namely Irina Morozova and Sergei Nikulov, are still active in the game, and there are still several decades left to map out before the timelines start to merge. There is also the semi-cliffhanger ending we get for Tanya, who has started a new life in Paris, but is being tailed by someone. As of now, there’s a fifty-fifty chance that the stalker is a Russian agent or one from the United States, and either revelation can change the course of the narrative. Given how much focus the show puts on Tanya, we may see her become an active part of the political ups and downs of this saga, one way or another.

Season 1 also leaves the fate of Sergei and the Chief Designer markedly ambiguous, with the last we see of them being in a truck that is most likely headed for prison. Given how important Sergei becomes to the Soviet space program down the line, it is unlikely that the show is done with his story arc. However, the same cannot necessarily be said about the Chief Designer, who has already been foreshadowed to be past his limits. Without any resources, he no longer has the means to launch another space mission, which explains why things stagnated over the following decades in the world of ‘For All Mankind.’ However, there are still ample political ebbs and flows that can be incorporated into ‘Star City,’ with the show potentially even employing the timeskip-style structure of its predecessor.

Season 2 of Star City Will Likely Continue Without One of its Main Characters

Season 1 of ‘Star City’ comes with its fair share of surprises, as well as departures, which means that the cast list of a potential season 2 is bound to look a bit different. While actor Agnes O’Casey is expected to return as Irina Morozova, who is in many ways the glue that holds all the plot threads together, the fate of several other characters remains in the dark. The Chief Designer appears to have survived the wrath of the Soviet Union thus far, which makes it likely for actor Rhys Ifans to make a comeback in that role. The same holds true for actor Josef Davies, who plays Sergei Nikulov, and is likely to become a more prominent presence the closer we get to the events of ‘For All Mankind.’

Actor Anna Maxwell Martin is also expected to step back into the shoes of Lyudmilla Raskova, who will likely become a fully-fledged antagonistic force going forward. For the characters of Sasha, Anastasia, and Lakshmi, however, the future is shrouded in doubt, and while actors Solly McLeod, Alice Englert, and Priya Kansara have a high chance of returning to their respective roles, we don’t know the hows just yet. There is also a decent probability of Tanya becoming a main character going forward, which brings more opportunities for Ruby Ashbourne Serkis to flex her acting prowess. The biggest change going forward, however, is the exit of actor Adam Nagaitis, whose character, Valya, meets his end in this season.

Season 2 of Star City Might Continue Bridging its Way to For All Mankind

While Sasha’s decision to stay back and let Lakshmi is deeply driven by emotions, its consequences are likely going to be exceedingly harsh. We don’t know if the government will go for imprisonment, or straight up sentence him to death, as covering up the mission is their top-most priority right now. However, the real trouble in this equation isn’t bound for Sasha, but for Lakshmi, and possibly even Anastasia. The latter manages to escape the Soviet Union and make it to Finland, which means that there is a very real probability of news about the Venus mission and its catastrophic consequences making it to the entire world. However, the fact that we never hear about anything like this in ‘For All Mankind’ puts that possibility into doubt.

Anastasia’s all-out mission to save Sasha, which involves hijacking an exit capsule and landing on Earth without any protocol whatsoever, is also likely to stir the pot almost to the point that it tips over. While the Soviet forces likely wish to exert the harshest possible punishment imaginable, Anastasia is simply too important a figure in the space canon to be met with such a fate. As such, going forward, fans can expect the politics of control to double down, with characters engaging with the system in increasingly non-linear and rebellious ways. While there might not be a lot of space-faring, considering that the Russian mission for Mars and other celestial bodies came into being much later, the scope for a political battle is endless.

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