Stephanie and Rob: The Ashley Madison Users Are Still Happily Married

As a Toby Paton-directed documentary series living up to its title, Netflix’s ‘Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal’ can only be described as equal parts baffling, intriguing, as well as shocking. That’s because it carefully chronicles the rise and fall of this titular dating website for individuals seeking adulterous affairs through the eyes of those to have actually been impacted by it. Amongst them was the non-monogamous married couple Stephanie and Rob, whose experiences with this platform have been vastly different than those of others owing to their own openness.

Stephanie and Rob Like Their Open Marriage Arrangement

It was back when Stephanie was just a young adult that she realized she was a very sexual being with needs and desires of her own, making it very difficult for her to stick with one person. Even though she often felt as if she was genuinely happy in love, she couldn’t help but eventually deviate from them in a way that betrayed their trust to the extreme — she always cheated. She thus seriously wondered at one point whether she was a serial cheater, only to realize the reason behind her actions was not an urge to hurt her partner or narcissism but purely her sexuality.

“I had one boyfriend, and the reason I cheated on him was because he was playing video games,” Stephanie conceded in the aforementioned original. “I’m like, ‘Dude, let’s bone.’ And he’s like, ‘Okay, let me finish this game…’ so I cheated on him. I felt bad, but I always had a reason to cheat, you know? I know that’s no excuse, but I’m going, ‘One guy, okay, I cheated on you because you didn’t give me enough attention,’ and that’s his own fault. Then, my ex-husband, he wasn’t in town. He was in the military and he was away. I was really horny and I met a hot guy… It was nice to have something different, to have a man touch you different. Like, when you’re in a long relationship, it gets routine.”

As for Rob, he’d been married for six years when he first joined Ashley Madison purely because he was looking for something exciting yet had no intention of throwing the towel in with his wife. The fact it allowed him to be specific in terms of his requirements was also a massive plus for him, especially as it helped him cover everything from him not being a sugar daddy even though he likes younger women to his lack of interest in being romantically involved to him simply looking for some kinky sex. He has hence seemingly never minded paying this site for their services either because it has made finding a partner relatively easy.

Coming to the dynamic between Stephanie and Rob, they conceded in the production they are happily married because being intimate doesn’t put any pressure on them and is not a chore anymore. They can simply spend quality time together, converse about their daily lives, and, if they wish so, get physically intimate — otherwise, they’re free to get their desires fulfilled by others. Their only two rules are to let their life partner know whenever they’re meeting someone as well as to obviously always be safe by using a condom — there’s no jealousy, no argument if one says no, plus no limitations to explorations, making them genuinely happy.

Are Stephanie and Rob Still Together?

From what we can tell, Stephanie and Rob are proud to be based in San Diego, California, at the moment, where the former is continuing to explore her dominatrix side while the latter is also living out his fantasies, and they’re obviously still blissfully married to one another. It’s unfortunately unclear where these two stand today in a professional sense since it appears as if they prefer to keep their lives well away from the spotlight, but one thing is for sure: the love, care, as well as affection between this couple, is as real as it gets. So, we wish them nothing but the best for their future and hope their connection never wavers even in the slightest — we’re truly rooting for them in every way, shape, and form.

