Steve Cargile and Anna Leigh Wilson From Amazing Race: Everything We Know

For many years, ‘The Amazing Race,’ a beloved reality TV series, has entranced viewers by sending contestants on an exhilarating global journey. Throughout the show, participants are tested both physically and mentally as they engage in a wide array of tasks and challenges. As teams of two traverse diverse cultures, landscapes, and climates, the show pushes contestants to their limits, testing their teamwork, problem-solving abilities, and strategic thinking in a race against time and fellow competitors.

Steve Cargile and Anna Leigh Wilson, contestants from the 35th season of the show which premiered on September 27, 2023, have undeniably captivated fans with their on-screen chemistry and charm. If you’re eager to learn more about this dynamic duo, we have all the information you’re looking for. Let’s dive in and explore their journey and backgrounds!

Steve Cargile and Anna Leigh Wilson’s Age and Background

The father-daughter duo of Steve Cargile and Anna Leigh Wilson are eagerly anticipating an exciting and enjoyable experience on the season, and they approach their participation with a strong sense of optimism. Steve, aged 54, was born in Irving but chose to raise his family in Frisco. Currently residing in Petty, Texas, he has revealed that he purchased this land approximately a decade ago with the intention of it becoming a retirement home. Interestingly, it has only been in the last two years that Steve has made this picturesque land his permanent residence.

Anna’s close bond with her father, Steve, has always been a cornerstone of her life. They’ve spent quality time together, creating cherished memories that will undoubtedly last a lifetime. Raised in Frisco, Anna, now 28 years old, exhibited a bright and determined approach to her studies. Her academic commitment shone through as she achieved a remarkable milestone by earning her master’s degree in speech and language pathology from Baylor University and she started working in the trauma centers of hospitals. Anna’s passion for travel has been a consistent theme in her life, and she soon began aligning her career with her love for exploring new places and experiences. She currently lives in Royse City, Texas, close to her immediate family, and still shares a special bond with them. When the chance to be on the 35th season of ‘The Amazing Race’ presented itself, she knew it would be a life-changing opportunity for her relationship with her father.

Steve Cargile and Anna Leigh Wilson’s Profession

Steve’s current profession revolves around residential and commercial paint contracting in Petty and he manages his business from the DFW metroplex, where his extended family also resides. However, Steve has aspirations of retiring in Lamar County, where he hopes to spend his golden years. In his retirement, Steve envisions dedicating his time and skills to the service of others, particularly as a volunteer first responder for the Roxton Volunteer Fire Department. Steve’s character is defined by patience, a quality he considers his strength. He believes that his patient disposition, combined with the vibrant energy that Anna brings to the team, will make them a formidable competition on the season.

Anna’s lifelong dream of exploring the world has evolved into a thriving career driven by her passion for travel. After her frontline work experience, she decided to turn her love for adventure into a profession. Today, Anna wears multiple hats as a photographer, videographer, travel blogger, and highly successful travel influencer. She has not only diversified her skill set but has also become a leader in organizing bucket-list travel retreats across the globe. Anna even hosts her podcast titled ‘Beyond The Bucket List.’ As a thriving entrepreneur, Anna has found considerable success in her travel-related endeavors. Her wealth of experience in the travel industry positions her as a valuable asset to her team, giving them a competitive edge over other competitors on the season.

Steve Cargile and Anna Leigh Wilson’s Partners

Steve has shared a long and fulfilling marriage with Kathy Cargile. Kathy’s professional background includes working for American Airlines. Together, they’ve embarked on an adventurous journey through life, raising a wonderful daughter along the way. As they approach their retirement years, both Steve and Kathy eagerly anticipate the opportunities and adventures that lie ahead. Kathy has shown unwavering support for both her husband and daughter’s participation in this prestigious competition. Her encouragement extends to hosting a watch party for the premiere of the season, where they can celebrate this exciting chapter of their lives with friends and loved ones.

Anna and her boyfriend of four years, Coy Wilson, sealed their love in a beautiful wedding ceremony held in October 2020. Coy has proven to be a devoted and supportive partner, wholeheartedly embracing and encouraging Anna in all her endeavors. Together, they are actively building a life in Royse City, Texas, where they’ve set down roots as a couple. As a testament to their shared life, the couple has welcomed two lovely dogs into their family, adding to their happiness and companionship. Coy is a valued member of a law enforcement agency and dedicates himself to frontline work, serving his community. Anna’s family’s unwavering support is an additional source of strength and motivation for her as she embarks on her journey in the season. The love and unity within this family undoubtedly make them a powerful and tightly-knit team.

