Steve Toussaint From House of the Dragon: Everything We Know

Steve Toussaint is an established and reliable actor who is now making headlines for his role in HBO’s fantasy drama series, ‘House of the Dragon.’ Created by Martin and Ryan J. Condal, it is set as a prequel to the popular series ‘Game of Thrones.’ Steve has successfully carved his niche as a consistent actor playing some major and anonymous roles throughout his career. After making his entry into the industry in 1994 as Steve Dixie in ‘The Memoirs of Sherlock Holmes,’ he has then appeared in numerous supporting roles in movies and shows like ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time,’ etc.

Thus, Steve’s role as Lord Corlys Velaryon or the “Sea Snake” in the ‘House of the Dragon’ is set to make him a big deal. The narrative of this show is set to be around two centuries before the events of the original show. It revolves around the rise and fall of House Targaryen and the proceedings that led to the Targaryen war of succession, known as the “Dance of the Dragons.” As Steve stars as one of the leads in this long-awaited prequel, his fans are curious to know more about him, and we’ve covered just that!

Steve Toussaint’s Background

Steve Toussaint is a British citizen with descendants from the Caribbean island of Barbados. The 57-year-old was born in Birmingham but moved to south-east London with his family when he was 4 years old. He hails from a loving family where his mother was a nurse and his father worked on the London Underground. Although in several interviews, Steve has shared some anecdotes from his childhood, he keeps the identity of his family members a secret to date. He recalled spending time with his cousins during the summer holidays, indicating that he had a close-knit family, with good relations with other family members too.

Steve also took part in plays, even in school, where his mother helped him with his costumes. Steve later graduated in politics from the University of Sussex and remembers taking it up, only to avoid having to work or buying very expensive books. He even did a play in university but until then had not considered it as a full-time career prospect. He said in the interview, “A friend of mine said, ‘We are doing a play. It’s about a guy who is a bit of a conman, and he thinks he’s God’s gift to women, and you would be perfect for it.’ I wasn’t offended… So, I did the play.”

Steve Toussaint’s Profession

After completing his graduation, he worked at a Merchant Bank and then in hospital administration for a while but did not like the jobs at all. Hence, he eventually left the job and went on a three-month holiday to the US, before finally deciding to give acting another try. Hence, he thought of applying to drama schools where he faced a different set of challenges. Talking about the same, he said, “I applied to drama schools and was told that I would have to pay to apply, and when I asked if I would get the money back if I didn’t get in they just laughed. So, I thought I would study at evening classes first, and if I was any good then I would apply to drama schools.”

From evening classes, he started working at a theater company, and his first paid role was Genie in ‘Aladdin’ at the Churchill Theatre. His first movie role was in the 1995 film ‘Judge Dredd,’ where he played the role of Hunter Squad Leader. From 1995 onwards, he started working in supporting roles in many movies and shows like ‘I.D.,’ ‘Backup,’ ‘Crucial Tales,’ ‘Jack of Hearts,’ ‘Casualty,’ etc. He is also a voice-over artist and writer, and he wrote his first short movie ‘A Viable Candidate’ in 2016.

Steve earned major critical acclaim and praise for his roles in films such as ‘Dog Eat Dog,’ ‘The Order,’ and on TV shows like ‘Doctors,’ ‘The Bill,’ ‘The Knock,’ and ‘Broken News,’ and then played the impactful role of Seso in 2010’s ‘Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.’ In a career spanning three decades, some of his other major TV shows include ‘Shooting Dogs’ (2005), ‘Line of Duty’ (2014), ‘Death in Paradise’ (2018), and ‘It’s a Sin’ (2021), etc. His role as Lord Corlys Velaryon in ‘House of the Dragon’ as the head of House Velaryon and the most powerful naval commander in Westerosi history has thus made his name shine further.

Is Steve Toussaint Dating Anyone?

Unfortunately, as we mentioned above, Steve is quite private regarding his personal life and prefers to stay under the radar. He refrains from disclosing details about any member of his family and only shares information about his work. Although, in a social media post, he did share a picture of his cat and wrote, “’We call him Mr. Tibbs!’ He runs t’ings.” From the “we” one might assume that he does have a partner and/or children with whom he shares the cat, however, it cannot be confirmed for sure. Thus, since Steve prefers to keep his private life under wraps, we respect his preference and only wish him the best for his thriving career.

