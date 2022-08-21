Is Matt Smith Dating? Who is His Girlfriend?

Matt Smith is one of the most talented and sought-after actors of this generation, thanks to his versatile presence on screen. He was the youngest actor to be cast as the eleventh doctor in the iconic science-fiction adventure show ‘Doctor Who’ on BBC, in 2005 at the age of 26. He has established himself in not only the television world but also in movies and theater. Further, he was highly recognized for his role as Prince Philip in the Netflix series ‘The Crown,’ for which he also earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Apart from these major roles, Matt has also left a remarkable impression with his performances in films like ‘Womb,’ ‘Last Night in Soho,’ and ‘Morbius.’

Matt joined the cast of HBO’s fantasy drama series, ‘House of the Dragon’ created by Martin and Ryan J. Condal. He plays the role of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the presumptive heir to the Iron Throne and an experienced dragon-rider. Set as a prequel to the popular series ‘Game of Thrones,’ the narrative of this show is set to be around two centuries before the events of the latter. With several notable credits to his name, as he also keeps expanding to newer projects, Matt’s personal life has also garnered curiosity among fans. If you’re one such fan, eager to know if there is also a special person in his life, we’ve got you covered!

Matt Smith’s Family, and Background

Matthew Robert Smith belongs to a close-knit family that includes his mother, Lynne Smith, father, David Smith, and a sister Laura Jayne, who has featured in a famous music video called “Call On Me” by Eric Prydz. His sister is now the owner and director of the luxury event management company, The Girly Show and is also married with kids. Sadly, the siblings lost their father, David Smith, in May 2021. Matt went to Northampton School for Boys and was a great football player as a teenager, just like his grandfather, who had played for Notts County.

However, his plans of playing professional football got ruined after having to discontinue it because of a serious back injury. Thus, he then turned to acting and joined drama at school with the help of a cousin who happened to be a drama teacher. Matt eventually also joined the National Youth Theatre in London and later graduated in drama and creative writing from the University of East Anglia, Norwich, in 2005. He has performed at the Royal Court and the National Theatre. The multi-talented actor also plays the guitar and is a good musician too.

Matt Smith’s Ex-Girlfriends

Matt Smith’s first celebrity relationship was with Mayana Moura, a Brazilian actress, model, and singer. The two started dating in 2008 but broke off the relationship soon after in 2009. He was then linked to British fashion model Daisy Rebecca Lowe. They were known to be in an on-again-off-again relationship spanning from 2010 to 2014.

Matt’s next major relationship was with English actress Lily James. They began their relationship in 2014 after meeting on the sets of ‘Pride & Prejudice & Zombies.’ They indeed seemed happy together, with Lily even meeting Matt’s family. However, after spending almost 5 years together, the pair called it quits at the end of 2019. Although Matt has been linked to a few of his other co-stars like Claire Foy and Anya Taylor-Joy, there is no proof for them, and hence are believed to be rumors.

Is Matt Smith Dating Anyone?

According to reports, Matt is currently dating financier Caroline Brady, the vice president of Active Equity Impact Investing at asset management firm BlackRock. Although the reports have not been confirmed by any of the two, they haven’t denied them either. Interestingly, Caroline is the sister of English actress and model Millie Brady, who was previously linked to singer Harry Styles.

Matt has refrained from disclosing any details of his current dating life and is also away from all forms of social media. However, he has spoken about wanting to have a family someday, as he believes children and happy life is what matters in the end. Talking about his desire to have children, in an interview, he said, “I do think that’s what life is all about in the end. Children. Making a family. You know, when you’re dead, and you’re on the slab, that’s what’ll count.” Well, as the actor takes on new challenges, we wish him the best and for his desires to be soon fulfilled.

