Are Straforde Palmer and Olivia Pierson Still Dating?

Hulu’s ‘The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project’ offers a glimpse into the ultra-wealthy, luxurious lives of Khloé Kardashian’s close friends. Throughout the season, it was clear that while there were tensions, there was also a tendency to look out for one another. This was evident in the very first episode, when Olivia Pierson went on a date with Staforde Palmer, Yris Palmer’s ex-husband. The situation did not seem ordinary at first, but as the reasons and explanations came to light, it became clear that their circle of friends was tighter than one would have assumed.

Straforde Palmer and Olivia Pierson Had a Lot of Fun on Their Dates

Olivia Pierson had always kept her love life private. In the very first episode, her friends told her that she had stayed single for far too long and that they were going to set her up on a blind date. Olivia said that she was not particularly into dating and that no one in recent times had even excited her. She explained that as soon as she got to know someone, she was turned off and did not feel like it was worth exploring any connection. Yris Palmer was one of the main people orchestrating it all, and Olivia did not know about it at all. She showed up at the restaurant with little information and was surprised to see Staforde Palmer waiting for her.

He was Yris’ ex-husband and the father of her elder daughter, Ayla. Olivia sat down for a conversation and was surprised to see that it flowed naturally. What she did not know was that her friends, including Yris, were sitting at another table in the same restaurant, conspicuously lurking and following the date. When Olivia came back, they inquired about it, and she said that she did not know how it felt to be with Staforde and asked Yris if she had any problem with it. Only when Yris said that she had, in fact, arranged it did Olivia admit that she had quite a lot of fun. She even went on a second date with him, during which they spoke warmly and heartily.

Straforde Palmer and Olivia Pierson Have P4obably Not Continued Seeing Each Other

In the season, Olivia and Staforde only went on two dates with one another. While they did have a lot of friends in common and, with the blessing of his ex-wife, it seemed like a promising reunion, Olivia even admitted that she had quite a lot of fun. She also said that it was after a long time that she could see the possibility of going on more than one date. Her friends often teased her about the progress she was making romantically, but it seems like things did not move far with the couple.

Neither of them is socially connected to the other, and there are no hints that it has gone any other way between them. They seem to have gone back to the distant way in which their lives intersected. Neither of them has disclosed any additional personal details around the same time, and it seems like it was just a brief exploration for both of them that did not develop further. There could be a multitude of reasons for that, but whatever the case, their brief connection appears to have remained just that.

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