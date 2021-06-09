Starring Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, ‘Loki’ is science-fiction superhero series that follows the God of Mischief, Loki, who reluctantly embarks on an epic journey to save the world from an invisible threat that is targeting an organization that exists independent of the rules of spacetime that binds our world. Curious to learn more about the show’s premise or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

What is Loki About?

When our favorite Marvel superheroes travel back in time during the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ they bump into the demented deity, Loki, who is yet to follow the path of redemption that turns him into the selfless antihero we all love. So, when he gets his hands on a stray magical cube, he uses it to his advantage. By setting the past on a different path, the God of Mischief escapes. But little does he know at the time that he has infuriated the organization named Time Variance Authority which is dedicated to looking after the Sacred Timelines, which were created by the Time Keepers to avoid the creation of dangerous timestreams.

Although the organization has a lot of power, it has evolved to become just like any other typical bureaucratic establishment. Loki is judged by people running the Time Variance Authority, who are of the opinion that Loki must be erased from existence. However, one of these time cops, Mobius, believes that he can be instrumental in catching a dangerous villain who is killing members of the organization. It marks the beginning of an adventurous journey of the God of Mischief, who interestingly – even after setting the past on a different path – finds himself ultimately working for the greater good. In case the show sounds interesting, and you wish to watch it, here’s all the streaming information that you are going to need.

Is Loki on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for other alternatives as ‘Loki’ is not part of its impressive catalog of shows and movies. Viewers looking for similar shows can instead watch ‘Ragnarok‘ or ‘The Umbrella Academy.’

Is Loki on Hulu?

No, ‘Loki’ is not available on Hulu as of now. Subscribers can alternatively stream ‘Helstrom,’ ‘Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger,‘ or ‘Legion.’

Is Loki on Amazon Prime?

‘Loki’ is not part of Amazon Prime’s current offerings; however, if you are looking for a similar show, then we do have recommendations for you. You can either watch ‘The Boys‘ or ‘The Tick.’

Where to Watch Loki Online?

You can only stream ‘Loki’ on Disney+ as of now. People who have a subscription can head here to watch the superhero series.

How to Stream Loki for Free?

Since Disney+ no longer offers a free trial, it is not possible to stream the science-fiction superhero series free of cost.

Read More: Best Superheroes Movies/Series on Netflix Right