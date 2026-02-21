Suddenly Amish Cast: Where Are They Now?

With TLC’s ‘Suddenly Amish’ being a reality series following 6 “outsiders” or English folk as they dive headfirst into a simpler life, we get a rare insight into the actuality of the titular sect. It truly shines a light upon how the deeply religious community prioritizes personal connections, traditional gender roles, and work ethic above all else to feel closer to God as well as his land. Among those to navigate this undeniably human journey were Kendra Bates, Ju’dah, Esmeralda Pdaka, Aaron Novble, Billie Jo Hefferin, and Matt Martin, all of whom left a lasting impression.

Kendra Bates is Still Finding a Balance Between Her Career and Her Faith

Although Kendra grew up in a rather religious household owing to her family’s Mennonite roots in Wisconsin, she chose to step away from those beliefs as a teenager. That’s because not only did the church make her feel “cold and unsafe,” but the loved ones’ internal struggles also left her questioning the path of God more often than not. Her interest cautiously spiked again when she was in college since she fell in love with an Amish boy during his Rumspringa, but things simply didn’t pan out for them. Therefore, she relocated to Los Angeles, California, to pursue her dreams of being a professional dancer.

According to Kendra’s own accounts, while she loved performing, she gradually fell into a cycle of darkness involving bad relationships, self-doubt, and much more. She even did a stint on OnlyFans before finding faith again with the help of Zoe Church in late 2024, which gave her some much-needed clarity in her own standing. Therefore, she chose to get baptized in February 2025 and then tried to lead an Amish life before realizing that she is happy as a devout Christian in the modern world. She still struggles with how to be a dancer while remaining true to her faith due to the different industry aspects, but she has learned to be more vocal and do things on her own terms. So, signed under Go 2 Talent Agency, the dog mom and Zoe Church ambassador serves as a professional dancer while also dabbling in modeling.

Ju’Dah is a Rising Musician Embracing His Individuality

Having admittedly grown up surrounded by crime and violence in Kansas City, Missouri, Ju’Dah had realized at a relatively early age that he was different from his peers. He was more into the world of creativity, fashion, as well as self-care rather than the streets, which had allegedly taken his best friend’s life when they were mere teenagers. As the years passed, the former also became interested in spirituality, which drove him to try leading a life in Amish country despite knowing he might never really fit in. After all, he is not only African-American but also openly, proudly bisexual.

Although Ju’Dah personally grew a lot in the sect, as he learned to better navigate his germophobia, embrace community, and practice patience, he knew he couldn’t be a part of it forever. His sexuality, as well as his family’s disapproval of his participation in the experience, played a significant role in his final decision, and it appears as if he doesn’t regret any of it one bit. After all, today, at the age of 23, he is able to express his true self through various avenues – his clothing, shoes, personal relationships, and original music – without any restrictions. In fact, it appears as if he is currently focusing on making self-discovery music with real intention, in hopes of further connecting with his listeners, too. His most recent singles include “Crust Lips,” “Jumping Without The Net,” and “Cheaters Cry Too.”

Esmeralda Podaka Has Likely Settled Into the Amish Country

Since Esmeralda Podaka grew up in a single-parent household with a mother who always kept up with her appearance, she admittedly ended up internalizing that aesthetics matter a lot. Thus, she was around 15 years old when she started following in her mother’s footsteps by never leaving the house without any make-up, false lashes, or manicures and pedicures. Unfortunately, she claimed in the show that this only became worse as she grew up and stepped foot into the real world, which is often focused on the almost impossible beauty standards for women. That’s why the 27-year-old Autism Therapist from Houston, Texas, wanted to experience Amish life, hoping she would be able to find her real self while leading a much simpler, calmer life.

Esmeralda initially struggled a lot, especially because she felt as if she was being asked to give up her identity when told she could not have her nails done or wear lash extensions. However, over time, she was able to wholly give herself away to the experience, grow significantly, and understand how confidence is sometimes all that matters, making us believe she has likely decided to continue living in the Amish Country. We should mention that prior to this, she was a travel enthusiast, having visited Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Italy, and the Netherlands in 2023, Florida, Colorado, Nevada, Turks & Caicos, and Germany in 2024, and Costa Rica as well as New York in 2025.

Aaron Noble Continues to Focus on Self-Growth While Also Dabbling in the Entertainment Industry

With the invisible disability of hearing impairment, Aaron Noble is no stranger to adversity in even the most casual spaces, which is how he developed his patience and resilience over time. From what we can tell, he had garnered an interest in the world of entertainment early on, yet he still chose to pursue a full-time career as a Special Needs Teacher to help others like him. The Detroit, Michigan, native reportedly always wanted to give a sense of belonging, community, and normalcy to his students, which he was able to do after understanding his own needs.

According to Aaron’s own accounts, being fit, engaging in physical workouts, and focusing on spirituality helped him calm his mind during difficult times, which is why he decided to try Amish living. He was no stranger to their lifestyle since his father had Mennonite connections, but it appears as if he eventually realized it was not the right path for him, as he could not conform to some of their rules. Since then, it seems he has returned to the modern world with full force as he is running Spartan races, focusing on his mental growth, and dabbling in entertainment as an actor as well as a model. He has actually featured in over 16 films since at least 2019, with his most well-known role being Ivan Hall in ‘Christmas Coupon’ (2019). Whenever he is not working, though, the star of ‘Reason to Believe,’ ‘Finding Nicole,’ and the upcoming ‘Our Voices Cry,’ among others, is spending quality time with his parents, brothers, and girlfriend, Izzy.

Billie Jo Hefferin is a Proud Mother Embracing Her New Standing as a Public Figure

When we first came across Billie Jo “BJ” Hefferin on our screens, she made it clear that she has been obsessed with the Amish way of life for at least a decade and even dresses in accordance with their modesty standards. The 46-year-old Berkshire, New York, resident was a professional Barista, but she also did her best to adopt a simpler, more traditional lifestyle, as she believed it suited her much better. Therefore, when the opportunity arose for her to follow through with her passions outside of her home and the room full of Amish trinkets with ‘Suddenly Amish,’ she jumped at it.

From what we can tell, Billie Jo truly loved the Amish country, but the lack of electricity, unwavering chores, and miles of walking proved really difficult because she often got overheated. Therefore, it seems like she ultimately chose to return to the modern world, where she has since reunited with her loving young daughter, Sophia, and her loved ones in the form of friends. She has apparently even gone back to serving as a professional Barista at Goldies Cafe in Cornell, but now she dresses in relatively modern clothes because she has found her real home. It also looks like she is embracing her newfound standing as a public figure and could essentially evolve into an Instagram as well as a TikTok influencer.

Matthew Martin is a Man of Multitudes, Trying to Do His Best for His Family

A native of Texas, Matthew “Matt” Martin grew up doing rodeo alongside his cowboy father but eventually decided to step away because his heart simply wasn’t in it. Instead, he evolved into a Librarian, all the while trying to care for his twin sons from a previous marriage – he and his first wife are divorced yet maintain an amicable bond. Nevertheless, at the age of 35, he found himself wondering if there was a better lifestyle for him and his sons, which is how he ended up being a part of ‘Suddenly Amish.’ However, once news of his divorce came out, he was chased off by a more traditional local with an ax in hand, only for his return in the hopes of making things work to not pan out either. Therefore, today, he continues to lead a stable life in Texas Country as a Cowboy, an Elementary School Librarian, a father, and a man of God just trying to do his best every single day.

