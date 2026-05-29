Are Suede and Jemma From Calabasas Confidential Still Friends?

From the first episode of season 1 of Netflix’s ‘Calabasas Confidential,’ Suede Brooks and Jemma Durrant shared an incredible friendship. Both of them knew each other from their high school days, which laid the foundation of their bond. When they met with a mutual friend, Jemma revealed that she had had a casual fling with a boy named Dylan in high school. On the other hand, Suede disclosed that high school was a tough time for her because she rarely spoke with anyone. Consequently, the emotional confessions brought the two friends closer. However, as they began meeting other high school friends, tensions and unresolved issues threatened to derail Suede and Jemma’s bond.

Suede and Jemma’s Friendship Was Tested by Their Romantic Entanglements

Initially, during a party at Jemma Durrant’s house, Suede Brooks emerged as her biggest source of support. The former had confronted Dylan about how he had been speaking disrespectfully about her to her friends, but he spoke to her disrespectfully again. It prompted Suede to quickly call him out for addressing a woman in such a dismissive manner. Things changed during another party at their friend’s home, where she began interacting amicably with Dylan, sparking concern. Suede insisted to Jemma that he wasn’t worth either woman’s time or energy. By the following day, Jemma learned that after that party, the 25-year-old had left with Dylan. However, Suede explained that she had just dropped him off and had no intention of pursuing a connection with him.

Suede also unexpectedly mentioned that she felt Dylan had become more mature. The situation further escalated when she shared a TikTok video featuring him, revealing that they were dating. It left Jemma completely stunned since she had confided in Suede and looked up to her. At another friend group gathering later at the beach, the emotional distance between the two women became more evident as they stopped interacting. While Suede felt that she had no obligation to address the growing rift, Jemma felt betrayed. The situation changed once again when the former and Dylan decided to part ways, helping her realize that she might’ve been in the wrong.

Suede and Jemma Currently Appear to be Maintaining Their Friendship

By the time the friend group reconvened at a bar, the tension had been simmering between Jemma and Suede. The former eventually pulled the latter aside to address the situation. As soon as the conversation commenced, Suede apologized to her and acknowledged that the circumstances regarding Dylan had spiraled far beyond what was acceptable for both of them. The former also admitted that she had simply been exploring her connection with him and having fun like a woman of her age might, without fully considering her friend’s emotions. In turn, Jemma emotionally expressed that she was hurt because she looked up to her and valued her judgment.

Suede then asked Jemma to always address concerns regarding their friendship directly rather than taking an indirect approach. Ultimately, the emotional weight between them began to dissipate, helping mend their friendship. As of writing, both of them continue to follow each other on Instagram, suggesting they have remained in contact. Although neither of them has posted any pictures together on their respective Instagram pages or interacted publicly, there is a significant possibility that they are still nurturing their friendship away from prying eyes.

Suede is Flourishing in Her Career as a Digital Creator and Rising Model

After completing high school online, Suede Brooks confidently stepped into the digital world, carving out a space for herself as a full-time content creator. Over time, she has built an impressive following, amassing over 1.7 million followers on Instagram and over 1.1 million on TikTok. Across both these pages, she shares a carefully curated glimpse into her professional accomplishments and personal milestones. Alongside that, Suede has also been expanding her career as a model and often strikes poses in front of the camera for several brands, including Aknvas and Khloud. In May 2025, she won her first poker tournament, the Celebrity Poker Tour (CPT).

Outside of work, Suede finds joy in attending live sports events, cheering enthusiastically for her favorite teams. As a fitness enthusiast, she maintains a strict fitness regimen and an active lifestyle. Her love for animals also becomes evident, specifically through her bond with her furry kitten. Additionally, Suede is a music lover who frequently attends live shows to experience the incredible energy. Despite her fast-paced life, she remains grounded in the love for her mother, Lisa. She had also been close to her father, but faced a massive heartbreak when he passed away due to a heart attack in 2020. To this day, the 25-year-old continues to hold her father’s memories close to her heart.

Jemma is Expanding Her Horizons as a Traveler and Marketing Coordinator

Jemma Durrant graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Advertising from the University of Oregon in 2024. Even before completing her higher studies, she had already stepped into the professional world in July 2023. She joined PAIGE as a Design Intern and served there until August of the same year. Jemma continued her impressive momentum, becoming a Marketing Graduate in October 2024. With consistency and dedication, she steadily built her reputation and was promoted to Marketing Coordinator in February 2026. Besides her corporate journey, Jemma has cultivated over 22.3K followers on Instagram and 366.2K followers on TikTok as a digital creator.

When Jemma isn’t busy with work, she channels her energy and attention toward her family. She currently fosters a special connection with her parents, Athene and Brett Durrant. Aside from that, she maintains a strong relationship with her beloved siblings, Danica and Hayston. Another significant portion of her heart is dedicated to her beloved pup. In her leisure time, Jemma finds joy in immersing herself in the electric atmosphere of concerts as a music lover. In April 2026, she attended the Kanye concert, followed by the Coachella Music Festival that same month. As an avid traveler, Jemma has journeyed to multiple beautiful locations, including Mexico, France, and Australia.

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