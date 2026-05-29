Suede Brooks’ Net Worth: How Rich is the Influencer and Calabasas Confidential Star?

Suede Brooks is an independent young woman who has always navigated life on her own terms. Her appearance in Netflix’s ‘Calabasas Confidential’ is no different, especially as she blended right in with the cast upon being introduced to them by fellow creator Nicole Sahebi. The two women are genuinely as close as sisters, with the latter looking up to the former almost as a mentor since they are both thriving content creators in the same field.

How Did Suede Brooks Earn Her Money?

Suede Brooks was reportedly just 12 or 13 when she began posting short videos on social media for fun, unaware it would soon garner the attention of thousands and evolve into a full-fledged career. Her uploads at the time primarily revolved around her interests in beauty, fashion, lifestyle, and trends, which are still areas she is most passionate about. She has long claimed she initially had no idea that being a content creator was something she could even pursue, but she embraced it once countless doors suddenly started opening for her. According to records, Suede’s journey as an influencer commenced on YouTube before she moved to Instagram and TikTok to really spread her wings as a professional and expand her overall reach. By the mid-to-late 2010s, the homeschooled California native was already doing well for herself.

She suddenly went viral at 16 in 2017 after she was seen partying with Scott Disick. The public figure is best known for featuring in ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ as the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian, so her association with him definitely garnered a lot of attention. Suede was later romantically linked to rapper Kid Cudi and was seen yacht-hopping with hip-hop artist Drake in Saint Tropez, France, in 2022; all of it contributed to her rise to fame. However, what kept people noticing her and sticking around was her hard work. She managed to establish herself as a reputable brand despite all the tabloid engagement and drama. That’s how she evolved from just a content creator to an anti-bullying activist, a digital designer, a model signed with Select Model and Underscore Talent Management, and a hobbyist poker player.

Suede Brooks Net Worth

With over 12 years of experience already under her belt, Suede Brooks is still thriving as a public figure, so it’s safe to assume the 25-year-old has accumulated significant wealth over the years. As for her precise financial standing, it appears her primary source of income has almost always been her social media accounts, thanks to her consistent activity and stellar reputation. Hence, with more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram and 1.5 million followers plus 55.5 million likes on TikTok, she is definitely eligible for their Creator Fund program.

We should mention that she hasn’t been active on her YouTube channel, with 314k subscribers, for over 7 years as of writing. Given how the Creator Fund program is set up, an influencer can earn $0.04-$0.06 per 1,000 views. So, assuming Suede gets at least 500k views per post and uploads at least twice a week, she likely bags more than $2 million per year. Then, there is her revenue from brand deals, business partnerships, and sponsored uploads, which we estimate at $50,000 per post, given her experience and significant online presence.

Suede has partnered with several big-name brands, including Anastasia Beverly Hills, Marc Jacobs Fragrances, and Revolve, on many occasions throughout her career. Moreover, she has worked alongside the luxury electric vehicle business Faraday Future as a Developer Co-Creation Officer and collaborated with VDM The Label to launch a capsule swimwear collection. In addition, she has created her eponymous banana cream latte at La La Land cafe. Therefore, taking all these aspects into account, along with her business expenses, lifestyle expenses, and potential assets, investments, and returns, we estimate her net worth to be in the range of $3-5 million.

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