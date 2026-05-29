Nicole Sahebi’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Influencer and Calabasas Confidential Star?

Although the daughter of traditional immigrant parents who left their homeland of Iran when they were young, Nicole Sahebi has chosen to pursue an incredibly non-traditional career. Her father actually admitted in Netflix’s ‘Calabasas Confidential’ that he would have preferred a more secure path for her, but he and the entire family unwaveringly support her dreams. That’s because all they really want is for her to be happy, which she believes lies in the world of beauty, content creation, fashion, and modeling, making her a new-world public figure.

How Did Nicole Sahebi Earn Her Money?

When Nicole Sahebi was a shy teenager attending Calabasas High School in Southern California that she decided to start posting on TikTok just for some casual fun. Her go-to at the age of 15 was random lip-syncs and her personal interests, which primarily centered around — and largely still continue to center around — beauty, fashion, and lifestyle. She had no idea at the time that her vibing to catchy songs like “Take Your Man” by Mahogany Lox, as well as her then-mirror selfie videos showcasing her outfits, would soon blow up.

Nicole’s first viral video was titled “sorry guys i’m just basic what can i say,” resulting in her garnering thousands of followers and landing new opportunities she never even imagined. According to her own accounts, she paid close attention to the worlds of content creation, entrepreneurship, marketing, and social media, all the while also listening to her loyal audience. That’s how she managed to establish herself as a brand, secure partnerships with some of the biggest businesses in the industry, and build relationships with their media/marketing teams.

Nicole even launched an independent clothing brand called DropSix at the age of 16 in 2020, specializing in streetwear such as loungewear as well as sweatpants, while staying stylish. Then, upon graduating from school, the Californian influencer enrolled at Loyola Marymount University’s College of Business Administration to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing. She has since not only completed her formal education (‘class of 2025) but also managed to achieve wonders as a full-time influencer. In fact, she does some incredibly lucrative collaborations across Instagram as well as TikTok and is a rising professional model signed with IMG Models.

Nicole Sahebi’s Net Worth

Considering Nicole’s experiences over the past 6 years and her thriving career as an influencer as of writing, it goes without saying she has managed to accumulate significant wealth for herself. Her primary source of income has thus seemingly always appeared to be her high standing on all the different social media platforms she has an active profile on – Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. In fact, she has over 308k subscribers with over 172 million views on YouTube, more than 3 million followers with 207.5 million likes on TikTok, and almost 2.2 million followers on Instagram, meaning she is more than eligible to be a part of their Creator Fund.

According to YouTube’s advertising and monetization policies, a creator usually bags $5 per 1,000 views, which makes Nicole’s total income from this platform alone roughly $860,000. As for her earnings from Instagram and TikTok, we estimate she gets at least 1 million impressions per post, owing to her reputable standing. Therefore, with $0.04 to $0.06 per 1,000 views and at least 2 posts per week, her annual income from these platforms comes up to $4 million. There are also her brand deals and sponsorships, for which we estimate she charges $50,000 per post, so she likely makes at least an additional $1 million per month as of writing.

Just some of the brands Nicole has worked with recently are Charlotte Tilbury, Dior, Dove, Fenty Beauty, FWRD, Hanne Bloch, Hour Glass Cosmetics, Pat McGrath Labs, Prada Beauty, Revolve, Sephora, Tom Ford, Victoria’s Secret, and YSL Beauty, among many more. She actually partners with them not only for social media posts but also for significant events, enabling her to travel the globe, rub shoulders with some of the best of the best in beauty as well as the fashion industry, and build a network. Therefore, taking all these aspects into account, along with her rising modeling career, business expenses in the form of payments to agents, assistants, and managers, potential assets, investments, and lifestyle expenses, we estimate her net worth to be $10 million.

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