Sujaya Dasgupta is a British actress best known for her role as Zoya Nazyalensky in the Netflix fantasy series ‘Shadow and Bone.’ Though relatively new to the limelight, the young actress has nevertheless honed her acting chops by appearing on the crime drama series ‘Guilt’ as well as ‘Casualty,’ which happens to be one of the longest-running medical drama television series in the world.

Sujaya’s acting career is further bolstered by her appearance on stage, where she has tackled challenging roles as well. With a promising career just beginning to take off, we thought we’d get to know Sujaya a little better. If you haven’t heard about this actress yet, you will soon enough. Here’s everything we know about Sujaya Dasgupta.

Sujaya Dasgupta’s Age and Background

Sujaya hails from the UK, where she grew up in Hertfordshire. Born of Indian heritage, the young actress seemed to be quite clear about her future intentions to get into acting. After graduating with a degree in English from the University of Leicester in 2009, she went on to train at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London. Even before she graduated from the Royal Central School in 2015, Sujaya had already acted in her first short film, titled ‘Red Wolf.’

Sujaya’s connections with her Indian roots are still quite strong, with the British-born actress still celebrating typically Indian festivals like Diwali. The 19-year-old is close friends with actress Mandip Gill, who is also of Indian descent, who is widely known for her long-running stint as Yasmin Khan on BBC One’s ‘Doctor Who.’ The friendship was most likely solidified by both of them featuring on the medical drama ‘Casualty’ as well as on ‘The Good Karma Hospital’ between 2017 and 2018. The talented duo is as close as sisters and often take time out from their busy schedules to catch up with each other.

Sujaya Dasgupta’s Acting Career

Sujaya Dasgupta’s acting career picked up quickly after she graduated in 2015, with the fresh actress picking up a minor appearance of Priya Sutaria in the medical drama series ‘Doctors,’ followed by a much bigger role of Veena Patel in the crime drama series ‘Guilt’ in 2016. Her roles with medical drama series continued when she landed the role of Jamila Vani in the long-running British medical drama series ‘Casualty’ in 2018. Even in her acting career, Sujaya seems to take inspiration from her Indian roots and is known to follow Indian cinema, being a fan of the late actor Irrfan Khan.

Sujaya’s career on stage has been equally prolific, with the actress featuring in Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play ‘Death of a Salesman’ in 2017. She went on to essay the co-leading role of Laila in the stage adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’ in 2019. Both performances were staged at multiple venues, including the Birmingham Repertory Theatre, which is also Britain’s longest-standing building-based theatre company.

Most recently, Sujaya has landed a part in the Netflix fantasy series ‘Shadow and Bone’ which is based on author Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling novel series. In the series, Sujaya essays the role of Zoya Nazyalensky, a powerful Grisha from the kingdom of Ravka who goes on an epic journey. Her character goes on to become one of the key players in the story, with her journey being one of the most prolific ones of the saga.

Is Sujaya Dasgupta Dating Anyone?

Sujaya Dasgupta has so far let her work speak for itself, revealing very little about her personal life. There have been no official announcements regarding the actress’ romantic partners, and she prefers to keep her social media devoid of any details regarding her dating life. Of course, with the way her acting career is flourishing, it’s just a matter of time before we hear more about the prolific actress.

