Sullivan’s Crossing: Is Shandon’s Diner a Real Place? Where is it Located?

CTV’s ‘Sullivan’s Crossing‘ follows a young neurosurgeon named Maggie Sullivan on her journey back home to Timberlake, where her father, Harry Sullivan, owns the eponymous campground. Here, Maggie lets go of the baggage, literally and figuratively, and learns to find joy in the quiet of a small town, as well as in the company of her good friends. One of these friends, Cal Jones, soon becomes a special figure in her life, prompting her to reevaluate her life’s decisions. While the Crossing serves as the base for much of the narrative, Shandon’s Diner is an equally important hub for the characters, representing a melting pot for various members of the town and beyond to come together and share their lived experiences. The Diner goes through many ups and downs over the seasons, reflecting the growth of its owner, Rob Shandon.

The Fictional Shandon’s Diner is Filmed in a Real Halifax Restaurant

Shandon’s Diner is a fictional restaurant created by the writing team of ‘Sullivan’s Crossing,’ spearheaded by the showrunner, Roma Roth. Despite being constructed to serve the larger narrative, the Diner grounds itself through its filming location. Much of the show has been filmed in Halifax, in the province of Nova Scotia, Canada, and it is here, in a restaurant called Hali Deli, that Shandon’s Diner is brought to life. Situated at 2389 Agricola Street in downtown Halifax, Hali Deli is a delicatessen that specializes in Jewish-style cuisine. Both the exterior and interior shots of its fictional counterparts are shot on location, with its retro aesthetic and warm tones being a perfect match for Rob’s establishment. Additionally, Shandon’s also seems to borrow its logo style and color palette from Hali Deli, given their similar blend of blue and white.

At the end of the second season, Shandon’s Diner finds itself at the center of an accident, forcing Rob to start things from scratch. When his insurance payout fails to deliver, he briefly considers giving up on his own business and working as a chef, but is motivated by his fellow townsfolk to give things another try, with his friends coming to help him build another restaurant. Rob also chooses to keep the name Shandon’s Diner for this new establishment, but redefines its look and feel with a change in scenery. The new Diner is built on a wide expanse of land, and a real-life campground called Hubbards Beach Campground and Cottages serves as its primary filming location. Located in Hubbards in Nova Scotia, it is a sprawling complex with multiple cottages and fixtures by the Schwartz Lake. One of these buildings is used to tape the new Shandon’s interior and exterior shots for the show.

Shandon’s Diner is Emblematic of its Local Culture and Values

Shandon’s Diner serves as one of the main hotspots for the town of Timberlake in ‘Sullivan’s Crossing,’ with locals frequently visiting the Diner and praising Rob for his skills as a chef. The establishment also becomes a key figure in assisting the survival of the Crossing through its donation campaign. In real life, Halifax’s bustling streets are lined with a number of popular and iconic diners, many of which might have played a loose part in the creation of Shandon’s. Particularly, Robie Street Station, located at 2394 Robie Street, Halifax, stands out largely due to the overlap between the names of the place and Shandon’s owner in the show, Rob. However, given that the two establishments are situated at different locations, coupled with the lack of other meaningful similarities, it is likely that this is a coincidence.

Besides Robie Street Station, other diners and restaurants in Halifax, such as The Cheeky Neighbour Diner at 6024 Quinpool Road, as well as Westcliffe Diner located at 3089 Oxford Street, might have served as partial inspirations for Shandon’s. Another notable detail about the fictional establishment is the tragedy that strikes it in the second season. As such, similar cases in Halifax might have informed this particular plot beat. For instance, Stubborn Goat Gastropub, situated at 1580 Argyle Street, reportedly had a fire accident on January 30, 2023. No customers were inside during the fire, leading to zero casualties. While there are vague parallels between this incident and the show, the differences in the details point to this being a coincidence. It is likely that the creative team utilized the accident at Shandon’s as a platform for emotional development for all the characters affected by it.

