Summer Robert: Where is the Most Extreme Humans Star Now?

While there’s no denying that every person in this world is different in one way or another, there are some who stand out arguably more than anyone else, owing to rare medical/physical conditions. Amongst them is Summer Robert, the subject of TLC’s ‘Most Extreme Humans: Keep Calm and Girdle On,’ whose macromastia has earned her the title of Biggest Boobs in the United Kingdom. Macromastia (or Abnormally Large Breasts) is an ailment that causes one to develop rapidly in the chest area. It is present at birth, but it usually gets triggered during adolescence due to hormonal changes.

Summer Robert Has Been Navigating Catcalling and Harassment Since She Was 8

A native of Glasgow, Scotland, Summer Robert admittedly had a carefree and exciting childhood alongside her loving brother, despite their parents separating for good when she was just a baby. Her father had custody of her throughout the week, whereas her mother had her over the weekends, during which she experienced affection, kindness, and understanding in different ways. She had their unwavering support at every step of the way, so she felt wholly comfortable being the tomboy she was at the time – she honestly preferred to go fishing or play sports rather than anything else.

However, Summer’s entire world turned upside down at the age of 8/9 as she suddenly began puberty, and her chest went from flat to a C-cup essentially overnight due to her macromastia. She believed it was natural back then, as neither she nor her family knew better, so the subsequent attention she received from her peers, her teachers, and random strangers affected her a lot. The young girl was actually made to feel dirty and oversexualized in her own skin because almost every male she came across asked her out, catcalled her, passed lewd remarks, or stared at her chest.

In fact, according to her accounts on the show, Summer was asked out by a 20-something-year-old when she was merely 10 and was often even told by male educators that her body was “distracting.” Her side hustle as a server, hostess, or manager at local establishments to help her family make ends meet didn’t help either, as she ended up being leered at or harassed for her big chest daily. She thus grew to hate the attention, her body, and men in general, which was to such an extent that she also cut contact with her father and brother simply because of their natural-born gender.

Summer Robert Started Thinking About Breast Reduction Surgery at Age 10

Summer was 10 when she thought of whether there was a surgery she could undergo to help with her issue, which was a thought that kept recurring as both she and her breast size grew. Therefore, at the age of 14, she visited a local plastic surgeon in Scotland for the first time, who outrightly refused to give her a breast reduction consultation or surgery owing to her young age. As per her own account, she then tried several different doctors over the years, all of whom declined to operate on her owing to her high BMI – they believed it increased a lot of risk and her recovery period.

For Summer, though, the latter reason seemed unfair because she knew her breasts were the reason for her high BMI – by the time she was in her 20s, they made up ⅓ of her body weight. It was only when she visited a doctor once again at the age of 25 that she finally got an answer to the why of her condition, as she was officially diagnosed with macromastia. She has since made it clear that her multiple attempts to get a breast reduction surgery weren’t about aesthetics; it was about her mental health, her safety, and her back pain. It took the then-active service industry professional a long time to let go of anger and reconnect with family, but she also still stopped going out in public alone in fear of sexual harassment.

Now Embracing Her Body, Summer Robert is Pursuing Her Passion for Content Creation and Traveling

Summer also runs the risk of developing kyphosis (hunchback) owing to the pressure on her shoulders and back from the weight of her chest, close to 50lbs when last checked in early 2026. She claimed to have grown 11 sizes in a year around this time before asserting there is no bra available that now fits her because even the largest known cup size (LL or R) is still too small for her. So, at age 28, she visited Los Angeles, California, to speak with a specialist before finally concluding that a breast reduction surgery is a hard no for her at this point in life. The specialist stated she is a viable candidate, but she herself backed out due to the cons: loss of sensation in nipples, excessive scarring, and no guarantee against regrowth.

Moreover, Summer worried she might lose the body-positive online community she has so carefully built over the past 3-4 years after finally deciding to embrace her body rather than hiding it away. She admittedly hated her breasts at one point, but following her official diagnosis and the support of loved ones as well as strangers alike, she has learned to love them. In fact, she now considers them to be a big part of her identity, so even though she still struggles with so much pain that she has to get at least 2 massages a week, she is happy as is. We should mention that her online community comprises not only her social media platforms but also her OnlyFans account.

According to the show, it was after a particularly bad case of alleged workplace harassment by patrons that a co-worker decided to make Summer laugh by setting up her OnlyFans profile. Since the patrons had reportedly referred to her as the Scottish Dolly Parton, he used that as the username to tell her to take control of her own body and narrative. The profile had no posts, but she still made $800 overnight, which resulted in her deciding to lean into it. She has since fallen in love with the work and the financial as well as sexual freedom it affords her, making her proud of where she stands today. So, whenever she is not working, she devotes herself to connecting with new people, living more naturally, embracing her confidence by traveling across the globe, and engaging with her passion for art and country music.

Read More: Mahfuza Salam: Where is the Most Extreme Humans Star Now?