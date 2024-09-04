Sunny Finale Recap and Ending, Explained: Is Masa Dead or Alive?

Apple TV+’s black comedy series ‘Sunny’ ends with a shocking turn of events concerning Sunny’s fate and the robot’s potential to become a threat. In the first season finale, titled ‘The Dark Manual,’ Himé reveals why she is after Suzie’s companion and what she wants from her. Even though the American woman reunites with her son, Zen, she finds it hard to escape from the clutches of the Yakuza until her mother-in-law, Noriko Sakamoto, intervenes. The episode concludes with Mixxy offering to help Sunny live without fear, only for her to reveal her true allegiance toward the evil forces! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Sunny Episode 10 Recap

‘The Dark Manual’ begins with Himé confronting Suzie and Zen with Tanaka. The tech expert stops Sunny from wiping herself, indicating that his master needs something from the robot. The Yakuza member then locks the mother and son up with Mixxy and the former’s father-in-law, Hiro. Himé leaves one of her men to guard the group and meets Tanaka to extract a code from Sunny. When Suzie and others try to figure out how to escape from the makeshift lockup, Noriko calls in her personal device. They find out that the man guarding them is the son of Suzie’s mother-in-law’s prison mate.

Noriko then threatens to kill the man’s mother by turning off the latter’s oxygen cylinder, forcing him to free Suzie, Zen, Mixxy, and Hiro. Meanwhile, Tanaka fails to extract the code from Sunny and asks for more resources from Himé. The Yakuza member meets her cousin, Jin, and pretends she is ready to accept his authority. Since he succeeded her father as a Yakuza boss, Himé wants to kill him and lead their faction on her own. She tries to take advantage of a code in Sunny to murder her rival, forcing Suzie to intervene with the help of Zen and Hiro.

What Does Himé Want From Sunny? What is the Secret Code?

The ninth episode of ‘Sunny’ reveals how Masa realized that his robotic creations could be homicidal. The discovery was a painful revelation for the roboticist, but he realized that the same disadvantage could be used to protect his loved one. When preparing Sunny for Suzie, he integrated a “killer code” into the robot’s system for the former to safeguard his wife in his absence, even by resorting to violent measures. Since he wanted his creation to use the feature only when it was absolutely needed, he programmed the code to respond to a phrase his wife said whenever she faced trouble: “suck a dick.”

Since the Yakuza has an unignorable presence in every realm of Japanese existence, including science, it is unsurprising that Himé learned about the killer code. Asahi’s murder and Masa’s efforts to bury the same must have exposed him and his creation to the crime syndicate. As far as Himé is concerned, the killer code is a weapon that can be used to eliminate threats. Instead of sending humans who can be traced back to her, she can dispatch killer robots to commit crimes for her. If these robots’ systems are wiped except for the killer code, her enemies cannot discover that she is the person behind the same. Himé wants to take advantage of this potential.

Himé may wish to create a robot army with the killer code integrated into their systems to turn them into unsuspicious murderers. Through these “soldiers,” the Yakuza member must be hoping for unparalleled superiority within the crime syndicate. Since the killer code only exists in Sunny, for the time being, she targets Suzie’s robot. Himé wants the same to kill Jin, who has snatched her Yakuza faction’s leadership from her. However, before Tanaka can transfer the code to Jin’s robot, Suzie learns about it. To free her companion from the clutches of the Yakuza, she repeatedly says, “suck a dick,” only for Sunny to attack Tanaka and escape from Himé’s men. She then kills Jin on her own without waiting for the killer code.

Sunny Ending: Where is Masa? Is He Really Dead?

The first season of ‘Sunny’ ends without giving a definite answer concerning Masa’s fate. Since Zen is alive, it is safe to conclude that the father and son never boarded the crashed Flight 405. Still, it is possible that the Yakuza killed Masa after he went into hiding with his child. Since the crime syndicate has nothing to gain from the young boy, Zen’s life must have been spared. When Suzie asks Himé about her husband at the beginning of the finale, the latter implies that he is dead with a sense of definitiveness. While the Yakuza member’s words can be considered, it should be noted that Masa is wise enough to expect her threat in the first place.

‘The Dark Manual’ ends with the words Masa wrote before he disappeared for good. In his letter to his wife, he states that it “may not be too late” and “maybe there is hope.” He even wrote that he might get another chance to tell her how much he loves her, indicating that Masa is likely alive after all. The roboticist must have been hiding from the Yakuza by taking a massive risk concerning Zen. He knows that Himé is after the killer code and that she won’t hurt his family until she gets it. That can be why he exposed his son’s location.

Masa must have realized that Himé would use his son to lure Suzie and Sunny into her, paving the way for the mother and her child’s reunion. He can be hiding because he knows how his life will be threatened as long as the Yakuza member needs him to mobilize an army of killer robots. If he comes out of hiding, she can abduct Suzie and Zen and threaten to kill them to force him to work for her. She may even hurt one of the two to make it clear that she is ready to go to any length to take advantage of the roboticist’s services.

This scenario won’t exist if the world believes that Masa is dead. Himé does not have anything to gain by harming his wife and son if he is presumed dead in her eyes. He may not want Suzie to wait for him when he cannot guarantee that he will resurface in her life in the near future. That can be why he does not explicitly write he is alive. He must have wanted to leave only a glimmer of hope so that his wife and son would have something to hold onto while dealing with his absence, which explains the last few sentences of his letter.

Masa may only resurface when the Yakuza move on from him and his creations. For the same to happen, Himé needs to be eliminated. Since she kills Jin, his men may now see her as a threat, and if they kill her, Masa may come out of his hiding to reunite with Suzie and Zen.

Where is Mixxy Taking Sunny? Is She a Yakuza?

When Sunny realizes that she can be violent and homicidal, she decides to wipe herself. She does not want to remain with Suzie when she can be a threat to her and the people around her, including Zen. That’s when Hiro proposes eliminating the killer code alone to save the robot. If the code is deleted from her, Sunny can be a harmless presence in Suzie’s life. Masa’s father reveals that he has a friend in Tokyo who can do the same to make the robot non-violent. Mixxy then offers to take her to the national capital since Suzie and her son have gone through a lot to be engaged in another mission.

However, Mixxy is accompanied by none other than Tanaka, one of Himé’s men. He tells her that she has done her “duty” exceptionally well, indicating that she is part of the group of his master. When Himé learns about the mixologist’s presence in Suzie’s life, she must have threatened her to work for her. As a Japanese woman, she must be well aware that she cannot exist in the country by turning against the crime syndicate. Since Mixxy may not want to throw away her life for a random stranger like Suzie, she must have decided to help Himé by leading Sunny to her.

If that’s not the case, Tanaka must have convinced Mixxy to change her allegiance for the sake of her life. The earlier episodes of the black comedy series reveal that the two have known each other for a considerable while. After witnessing what Himé can do, the tech expert must have scared Mixxy by telling the mixologist how the former may exact her revenge on everyone who turned against her. The bartender must have grown fearful about her fate and changed her allegiance to help the Yakuza figure. Therefore, Mixxy is likely taking Sunny to Himé so that the latter can extract the killer code from the robot.

Even though Mixxy is seemingly one of Himé’s people, she does not feel good about the betrayal she is committing. When Tanaka commends her, we can see the mixologist struggling to hide her true feelings from her companion. Over time, she must have grown attached to Suzie, and the act of betrayal may have been overwhelming her. Thus, it will not be surprising if she changes her mind and takes Sunny to Tokyo rather than Himé.

