Super Troopers 3: Winter Soldiers Gears Up For Production in Los Angeles in December

‘Super Troopers 3: Winter Soldiers,’ the third installment in the ‘Super Troopers’ film franchise, is scheduled to begin production in Los Angeles, California, in December 2023. The plot details of the comedy film have not been revealed as of now. However, the franchise revolves around a group of Vermont state troopers who get bored by their jobs and start pranking motorists to pass the time, which puts their careers at risk.

Jay Chandrasekhar, who helmed the first two parts, is set to direct the third film as well. The script is written by Broken Lizard, a comedy troupe comprising Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske. They also wrote and star in the previous installments and are expected to reprise their roles in the threequel.

Chandrasekhar stars in the franchise as Thorny, along with Heffernan as Farva, Lemme as Mac, Soter as Foster, and Stolhanske as Rabbit. It is not yet confirmed if Brian Cox (‘Succession’) will be reprising his role as Captain John O’Hagen in the film. In an earlier interview, the actor joked that he would agree to be a part of the threequel if there were “no night shoots.”

Chandrasekhar is also known for directing and starring in the 2023 satirical comedy film ‘Quasi,’ the 2012 comedy ‘The Babymakers,’ and the 2005 action comedy ‘The Dukes of Hazzard.’ The Broken Lizard group stars together in the films ‘Puddle Cruiser,’ ‘Club Dread,’ ‘The Dukes of Hazzard,’ ‘Beerfest,’ ‘Freeloaders,’ and ‘The Slammin’ Salmon.’ Heffernan’s other acting credits include the movies ‘Strange Wilderness’ and ‘Preaching to the Choir,’ while Lemme stars in the film ‘The Brooklyn Heist.’ Soter is known for his performance in ‘Badlands of Kain’ and Stolhanske’s film credits include ‘RockBarnes: The Emperor in You’ and ‘Watching the Detectives.’

The film is produced by Richard Perello, who also produced the previous films in the franchise. His other productions include the movies ‘Dramatic Escape’ and ‘Way Off Broadway,’ and the Netflix series ‘Painkiller.’ The first ‘Super Troopers’ film was released in 2001 and went on to be a box-office success. The franchise returned 17 years later in 2018 with the release of ‘Super Troopers 2,’ which follows the troopers being posted on a new Highway Patrol station due to a border dispute between the United States and Canada. The sequel also received a positive response from the audience, which paved the way for ‘Super Troopers 3: Winter Soldiers.’

While the production is scheduled to commence in December this year, the same may be delayed if the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike continues by that time. The film is set to be shot in Los Angeles, unlike the previous installments which were filmed in New York and Massachusetts respectively.

