Super Troopers 4: The Search for O’Hagan’s Gold Plot and Cast Theories

‘Super Troopers 3’ or ‘Super Troopers 3: Farva’s Wedding’ is set years after the events of ‘Super Troopers 2’ and takes the highway patrolling troopers on a new adventure. Thorny, Farva, Rabbit, Mac, and Foster are still very active in Vermont as super troopers, continuing to prank motorists on the highway. Thorny’s sister, Sarita, is now engaged to Farva, much to Thorny’s dismay. Unable to see his sister getting ready to marry his funny friends, Thorny decides to sabotage the wedding by any means necessary. However, news of a new drug on the market and illegal shipments force the super troopers to investigate the issue and apprehend those responsible. The film ends with the troopers successfully apprehending the Buchanans during a gunfight at the wedding. This puts an end to the illegal drug operation run by the Buchanans.

Later, Sarita and Farva get married and celebrate their new beginning. Mac is defrosted and survives the Buchanans’ earlier freezing attack. Thorny reluctantly accepts Farva as his brother-in-law, while still holding a funny grudge against him. During the mid-credits sequence, it is revealed that the retired Captain O’Hagan, who shows up now and then at the station, is in a romantic relationship with former Governor Jessman. While they enjoy a nice day by the lake, he tells her that he has regularly been visiting the old station to find the $4 million he hid somewhere on the premises. However, because the troopers are always present, this operation is difficult. At this point, a title card reveals that the story will continue in ‘Super Troopers 4: The Search for O’Hagan’s Gold,’ the franchise’s 4th film. Given the desperation of O’Hagan’s search, the film might come out in 2028 or 2029.

Super Troopers 4: The Search for O’Hagan’s Gold Might Explore the Origins of the Hidden Gold

‘Super Troopers 3’ ends on a note of uncertainty for O’Hagan, as he worries about the gold that he hid within the trooper station. He also suggests that the money is buried somewhere in the basement and that he trusts himself to find it. At this point, Jessman says that she can have her secret service team look for the gold, given how much it matters to O’Hagan. ‘Super Troopers 4’ might explore how and why O’Hagan found the gold in the past. This could connect the gold to gangs or similar entities that could challenge O’Hagan. Since O’Hagan is now retired, he cannot officially ask the troopers for help anymore. Thorny, Farva, Rabbit, Mac, and Foster are under the command of Captain Markowski, who could have his own agenda to spread.

By the nature of his conversation with Jessman, it is clear that O’Hagan doesn’t trust the troopers enough to tell them about the gold. It is likely that the troopers will eventually learn of the hidden gold and connect it to their former captain, O’Hagan. If this happens, we could see ultimate chaos unfold as multiple parties look to claim the gold. Jessman may also prove to be a vital part of the story, as she is the only one other than O’Hagan who knows about the hidden gold.

The gold may have belonged to smugglers as well, since the highway is close by. The troopers always find a reason to stop motorists and play pranks on them. But they may have let the gold slip under their very noses in the past, only for it to be found by O’Hagan. The 4th film might explore these ideas or even turn the whole thing on its head. The unresolved questions about the gold, O’Hagan’s past, Jessman’s intentions, and the uncertainty of the troopers’ loyalties could make ‘Super Troopers 4’ an exciting and unpredictable saga that will engage the viewers.

Super Troopers 4: The Search for O’Hagan’s Gold May Introduce New and Chaotic Characters

‘Super Troopers 3’ is brought to life by its characters, each adding to the humor of the story. Besides Thorny, Farva, Rabbit, Mac, and Foster, other characters also play a vital role in the narrative. If ‘Super Troopers 4’ is indeed realized, we could see some familiar characters return, and new characters added to the franchise. Viewers could see Jay Chandrasekhar as Thorny, Kevin Heffernan as Farva, Paul Soter as Foster, Steve Lemme as Mac, and Erik Stolhanske as Rabbit again. Along with these characters, we could see Brian Cox essay Captain John O’Hagan, Marisa Coughlan return as Ursula, Nat Faxon play Markowski, and Lynda Carter bring former Governor Jessman to life. Additionally, Chace Crawford might play Baker Buchanan, Jon Rudnitsky may essay Steve Buchanan, and Hannah Simone might return as Sarita.

In the 4th film, O’Hagan may have a greater role to play, since the central plot revolves around the gold that he has hidden under the trooper station. This might also make him the unlikely main villain in ‘Super Troopers 4,’ challenging the troopers in unexpected ways. If the gold belongs to gangsters or smugglers, we could see the introduction of new villains in the 4th movie, who could give the troopers a hard time. Sarita, who is now married to Farva, could also play a more prominent role in the sequel as she is privy to everything going on in her husband’s life. New motorists may also be part of ‘Super Troopers 4’ and will most likely be pranked by the troopers. These new characters may enhance the story’s flavor and make it more engaging.

Super Troopers 4: The Search for O’Hagan’s Gold Might Include More Intense Humor and Unforeseen Twists

Although ‘Super Troopers 4: The Search for O’Hagan’s Gold’ has been announced in the mid-credits sequence of ‘Super Troopers 3,’ there have been no official announcements about the 4th film’s release date. The viewers will be curious to learn more, as O’Hagan prepares to get his hold as soon as possible. He is an aging man who desperately needs the buried treasure to enjoy his retirement in peace. We are yet to learn what happened in the past, and why O’Hagan had to take the extra effort to bury the gold underneath the station. It is possible that he has a very sensitive secret that could be tied to the gold as well. Thorny, Farva, Rabbit, Mac, and Foster may or may not know about the gold, which makes it hard to determine what they will do once O’Hagan makes his move.

There is also the question of what Markowski will do, since he is now the captain. O’Hagan might also find himself stuck between two different sides if there are gangs connected to the gold. On one hand, we would have the troopers securing the gold, and on the other, we could see gangs battling to claim the treasure. Trapped between these two sides, O’Hagan might realize that he is definitely in a peculiar situation, and might be forced to question himself about his true purpose. Ultimately, ‘Super Troopers 4: The Search for O’Hagan’s Gold’ could have more characters, chaotic missions, and plenty of rib-tickling moments.

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