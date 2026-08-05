Where Was Super Troopers 3 Filmed?

A direct sequel to the 2018 film ‘Super Troopers 2,’ ‘Super Troopers 3’ is a crime comedy movie helmed by Jay Chandrasekhar. The troopers find themselves in a brand new predicament as they learn of a new drug ring in the area. Meanwhile, Farva is looking forward to getting engaged to Thorny’s sister. However, in an unexpected turn of events, chaos ensues as things go south during Farva’s over-the-top Indian engagement ceremony. Now, the Super Troopers seek to save the day by not only capturing the individuals involved in the drug ring but also helping Thorny break up his sister’s relationship with Farva. The hilarious tale of the troopers unfolds in a small town in Vermont, mostly in Thorny’s residence, the highway, and the wedding venue.

Super Troopers 3 Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Super Troopers 3’ took place in Massachusetts, particularly in and around Concord. According to reports, principal photography for the Broken Lizard-led comedy film got underway around August 20, 2025, and went on for more than a month before wrapping up by early October of the same year. The costume designer, Debra McGuire, shared a few words about working on the project, stating, “Working on Super Troopers 3 was nothing short of wonderful-nine years had passed since Super Troopers 2, and stepping back into this world felt like coming home. It was an honor and a sincere pleasure to be in the company of these incredible humans, who made me laugh every single day and gave me something to look forward to every morning (and night💥).”

Concord, Massachusetts

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Super Troopers 3′ were reportedly lensed in the town of Concord, situated in Massachusetts’ Middlesex County. The production team set up camp on different streets and neighborhoods, transforming them into film sets to shoot various important scenes. For the purpose of shooting, they also took over the Musketaquid Sportsman’s Club on Old Mill Road. Making the most of the wooded areas and open spaces, the cast and crew members recorded several exterior portions. They also seemingly taped a few scenes around the Valley Sports Arenas and Marshall Farm. Doubling as a Vermont town, Concord has served as a prominent production location for numerous movies over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘Free Guy,’ ‘Daddy’s Home 2,’ ‘What’s the Worst That Could Happen?,’ ‘Bolio: Spirit of the Mustang,’ ‘Housesitter,’ ‘Labor Day,’ and ‘Mobsters in the Mountains.’

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