Supergirl Ending Explained: Is Krypto Alive? Why Does Kara Kill Krem?

Helmed by Craig Gillespie, ‘Supergirl‘ marks the eponymous superhero’s feature-length introduction to the DC universe, after a cameo in ‘Superman.’ Based on the comic ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,’ this film dials forward to sometime after Clark’s victory over Lex Luthor, focusing on his sister, Kara’s journey. While she spends most of her time getting inebriated in planets with a red sun, there is actually a deeper, more tragic reason for that. However, this lifestyle is challenged when her paths cross with that of Ruthye Marye Knoll, a young girl whose family was wiped out by a sinister bandit named Krem of the Yellow Hills. As Ruthye and Kara become unlikely allies on a journey to hunt the bandit down, the questions of family, home, and belonging are answered anew. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Supergirl Plot Synopsis

‘Supergirl’ begins with Kara and her dog, Krypto, lazing off on a faraway planet with a red sun, where Kara’s powers are effectively non-existent. Though most of her days are spent hopping through clubs and getting blacked out drunk, a much darker storyline seems to be unfolding close by. The Knoll family of bladesmiths is paid a visit by Krem of the Yellow Hills, a bandit who lords over the infamous Brigands. Though he arrives to seize all of Knoll’s precious weapons, it soon turns into a family bloodbath, leaving only a single survivor, Ruthye Marye Knoll, the youngest member of the family. Desperate for revenge, she begins going door to door looking for strong allies, chancing upon Kara, who promptly rejects her.

Fate has other plans binding the two of them, though, as Krem returns to the planet to finish off Ruthye, and instead fancies Kara’s ship. When Krypto tries to stop Krem from stealing the craft, he shoots a poison dart at the dog’s neck, leaving him immobilized. A local shaman reveals that Krypto only has three days left to live, but that there is also an antidote to this poison, and Krem keeps it with him at all times. Having heard enough, Kara sets a timer for three days and boards an intergalactic ship in search of the Brigands, reluctantly bringing Ruthye along. When the ship is ambushed by a band of space pirates, Kara is left with no choice but to seek the powers of the yellow sun and save the day, getting more information along the way that leads her to the planet of Bilquis.

On the planet, Kara and Ruthye try to gather intel, only to end up in a fight with several thugs, nearly earning them Lobo’s wrath in the process. Though Bomar and Mareck, a local couple, agree to get them a meeting with Krem, this turns out to be a trap. As it turns out, the Brigands have kidnapped many young girls from this planet, including Bomar and Mareck’s daughter, and the duo has made a deal for her return in exchange for Kara and Ruthye. Though Kara is able to fight off the Brigands just in time, Bomar, Mareck, and their daughter end up dead. Worse, when Kara finally makes it to the Brigands’ planet, it turns out to have two suns, one yellow and one green. The latter is toxic to Kryptonians, leaving Kara in critical condition as Krem kidnaps Ruthye, all set for a final showdown.

Supergirl Ending: Does Krypto Live or Die? Will Kara Stay on Earth?

At the end of ‘Supergirl,’ Kara kills Krem with her own hands and retrieves the poison antidote, making it back to Krypto just in time to save his life. The antidote has an almost instantaneous effect, and within moments, Krypto gets reenergized enough to jump at Kara and toss the whole tent around, just as usual. While Kara’s three-day-long odyssey is thus proven to be worth it, it comes with an even greater psychological evolution. Having spent months running away from her own overwhelming powers and chasing the next buzz that can numb the pain, Kara seems to have forgotten what fighting for something with one’s whole heart feels like. With this, the notion of a home slowly returns to her vocabulary, and in the final moments, she chooses to return to Earth, this time for good.

Back on Earth, she is welcomed by her brother, Kal-El AKA Superman, who half expects this to be one of her temporary rendezvous. However, much like his own journey as a living being and superhero, Kara seems to have found her calling, and this is symbolized by her donning the suit at last. Though she discards the suit as something not to be taken seriously at first, it is only after wearing it and embracing the full warmth of a yellow sun that Kara realizes what it means to devote one’s entire being to someone else. For Kryptonians, home has never been about a place or a static conception of one’s community, and perhaps nothing exemplifies this better than Kara’s own home, which broke away from the main planet and scaled the universe for years, holding on to only memories.

When Kara tries to associate home and comfort with the world and people she was familiar with, it only creates a burdening effect, one she cannot alleviate, but only temporarily forget about. Only after Krypto is healed, however, does she realize that he’s her real family, as is her brother. Following a permanent return to Earth, Kara will most likely have to deal with the hardships of regular humans, which, she might realize, are not all that different from her own. However, this time the difference will be that she has a place of comfort that she can always return to, surrounded by people (and a dog) who truly cherish her, whether they are there physically, or watching from a distance, like Ruthye.

Why Does Kara Kill Krem? How is the Comic Ending Different?

Perhaps the most controversial twist in the final moments is that it’s Kara, and not Ruthye, who stabs Krem to his death. In essence, Kara contradicts the very words with which she persuaded Ruthye not to make the kill moments ago. While she likely still believes that drawing first blood is a step that one cannot return from, she probably also believes that once it is done, there is no room for redemption. In a way, Kara’s self-image is one of being corrupted beyond belief, which, in her mind, gives her the license to do the darker acts she is shielding everyone else from. However, there is also a self-sacrificial tilt to it all, in that she doesn’t even value herself enough to consider that there is hope. Instead, she takes on the mantle of the executioner, one destined to do what no one else can, or should.

While we don’t see Kara fatally attacking anyone in the movie until this moment, there is always the implication that she killed someone once and has been carrying the guilt since. However, what drives her to take Krem’s life is likely not just revenge for Ruthye’s sake, but also a practical set of reasons. The world beyond Earth doesn’t seem to have the same set of morals, nor a justice system that can keep Krem in prison for long. As such, the moment Kara and Ruthye exit the scene, there is a strong chance of Krem just resuming his grim practices, targeting other corners of the universe, and other innocent people like Ruthye. By killing him, Kara likely seeks to put that possibility to rest, and by doing it away from Ruthye’s sight, she preserves the lesson of choosing non-violence, albeit in a twisted fashion.

Notably, the comic counterpart of ‘Supergirl,’ that is ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,’ has a very different finish, one that is also much more complicated. In the comic, it is Ruthye who stops Kara from killing Krem, and instead, he is sentenced to the Phantom Zone, an intergalactic prison, for several centuries. Following that, we are met with an ambiguous moment where a reformed Krem reunites with Kara and a much older Ruthye, who bashes his head with her stick as the final act. However, the narration of the comic, in Ruthye’s own words, lies about this event, attributing the death of Krem to Supergirl.

More interestingly, we never quite see Krem die in the comic itself, as even in the final panels, he seems to be moving and writhing in pain. The unreliable structure of this ending is intentional and blurs the lines between redemption and corruption. The film, however, opts for an alternate conclusion, one that frames this as Ruthye’s coming-of-age revelation, compared to a battle-hardened Kara making the darker call. Simultaneously, this ending turns Kara into both a warmer and grayer character than her comic rendition.

What Will Happen to Ruthye? Will She Join Supergirl?

After winning against Krem and not giving in to her darker instincts, Ruthye resolves to stay on her home planet and continue her father’s legacy as a bladesmith. Though she is skilled enough to travel around the world all by herself, or perhaps even with Kara, at this point, this serves as a nice full-circle moment. The Knolls have always been a family of celebrated weapon-makers, and given how much her father’s sword means to Ruthye, it makes sense for her to pour all her heart into refining that talent. This was never a story about Ruthye becoming a warrior beyond her vendetta, and, fittingly, her coming-of-age moment happens outside that, foregrounding the human layer of this entire story.

Beyond Krem’s defeat, the biggest takeaway that Ruthye has from this 3-day-saga is her friendship with Kara, which begins as an unlikely alliance and ends up being something much more special. It seems to have an even bigger impact on Kara herself, as she goes from being less than eager to celebrate her birthday to inviting Ruthye up on the ship for a party. While her words almost hint at a deeper desire to have Ruthye accompany her on the journey to Earth, Kara recognizes that her protégé has her own goals back on her home planet. As they part ways, however, the one thing that remains unchanged is their friendship, no matter how many miles separate them.

Where Does Lobo Go?

In true comic-book fashion, the wild-card of this story, Lobo, rides off into the dawn in the final scenes. Given that he was never a part of the original comic-book story this movie is based on, his role as an agent of chaos and fear is only amplified. As he breaks free of narrative constraints and attacks and defends based purely on instinct, Kara and Ruthye get some crucial last-minute assistance. However, the tough exterior that Lobo presents throughout is only one part of his psyche, as in his concluding scenes, we learn of an entirely different side. Earlier, he discards Ruthye’s hunger for vengeance as a weak motivation, but later on, he doesn’t shy away from a much-needed assist, either, citing that a person has the right to their revenge story.

While not sympathetic to Kara and Ruthye’s cause, what Lobo truly desires is to see the darkness in his fellow beings. It is why he wears a disappointed look when Ruthye walks away from Krem, but laughs with some satisfaction when Kara makes the kill in secret. Though Lobo’s journey from hereon out will likely be one rendered in isolation, we can expect him to have some sort of impact on Supergirl’s journey going forward, especially since he is one of the few people who have seen the darkness that is brewing inside of her. Instead of pushing her to a more hopeful path, Lobo is the type to revel in that negativity, which marks Kara’s future with just the right amount of unpredictability that she enjoys.

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