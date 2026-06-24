Where Was Supergirl (2026) Filmed?

Based on the eponymous DC Comics character and the second film in the reboot of the DC Universe (DCU), ‘Supergirl’ is a superhero action–adventure movie helmed by Craig Gillespie. It centers on Kara Zor-El, also known as Supergirl, who turns 23 and celebrates her birthday with her beloved dog, Krypto, by travelling across the galaxy. During her adventurous journey, she crosses paths with Ruthye Marye Knoll. When the Supergirl runs into a sudden tragedy that devastates her, she joins forces with Ruthye and the two women embark on a vengeful interstellar journey to bring a powerful rival to justice. Milly Alcock leads the cast as Supergirl and is supported by Jason Momoa, David Corenswet, Matthias Schoenaerts, Emily Beecham, Eve Ridley, and David Krumholtz. The intergalactic mission of justice and vengeance takes the Supergirl to some uncharted as well as familiar territories in the galaxy, while she tries to defeat the enemy.

Supergirl Filming Locations

Production on ‘Supergirl’ took place in England, Scotland, and Iceland, particularly in Hertfordshire, London, and the Scottish Highlands. Under the working title ‘Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow,’ prinicpal photography for the superhero film reportedly got underway in January 2025 and went on for about four months before wrapping up in May of the same year. In order to make her character more grounded, Milly Alcock learned five comic book languages, and spent about an hour rehearsing her stunts before filming, as per the director, Craig Gillespie.

Hertfordshire, England

A major chunk of ‘Supergirl’ was reportedly lensed in the ceremonial county of Hertfordshire, where they utilized the facilities of the Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, previously known as Leavesden Film Studios. Located on Warner Drive in the Leavesden area, the film studio offers state-of-the-art facilities and world-class service. Home to 30 sound stages of varying sizes, it also provides the filmmakers with about 55 acres of backlot space, over 50 workshop spaces, and custom-built office suites including executive offices, production offices, art departments, editorial rooms, and meeting rooms.

As per reports, the filming unit shot an intense action sequences involving Jason Momoa riding a real motorcycle and 40-foot fireballs in Leavesden. Apart from ‘Supergirl,’ the Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden has served as a prominent production location for multiple movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘Venom: The Last Dance,’ ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ ‘The Flash,’ ‘The Batman,’ ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,’ ‘House of the Dragon,’ and ‘Pennyworth.’

London, England

The capital of the United Kingdom and England — London — hosted the production of the Craig Gillespie directorial. From what we can tell, several streets and neighborhoods in the city were transformed into film sets for filming purposes. The establishing shots might feature alternate versions of a few landmarks and buildings, such as the London Eye, Westminster Abbey, Piccadilly Circus, the Palace of Westminster, and more.

Scottish Highlands, Scotland

The historical region of the Scottish Highlands, also known as the Highlands, also served as one of the key filming destinations for ‘Supergirl.’ The rugged and mountainous landscapes seemingly doubled for the different alien planets that the Supergirl visits during her mission. It is likely that the vast area of the Cairngorms National Park also features in numerous important portions. Within the National Park, the cast and crew members possibly utilized the area around the Gaick Lodge for a few scenes. The nearby Tromie Bridge near Drumguish can also be spotted in the backdrop of some sequences.

Iceland

For the last phase of production in May 2025, the cast and crew members of ‘Supergirl’ traveled to Iceland, where they captured the picturesque volcanic terrain to add more depth to the otherworldly aspect of the intergalactic tale of adventure. Situated between the Arctic Ocean and the North Atlantic Ocean, Iceland is known for its diverse landscape, which includes glaciers, mountains, sand, and lava, making it an ideal backdrop for the superhero movie.

Read More: Supergirl: Where Was the TV Show Filmed?