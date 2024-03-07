Supersex’s Alessandro Borghi is Married And Has a Son

Alessandro Borghi, the charismatic Italian actor hailing from Rome, is not just a performer on the screen; he’s a self-proclaimed “professional hugger” with a deep appreciation for individuality. Growing up in a traditional family, he credits his father for fostering an environment of freedom and acceptance, allowing him to embrace his true self without judgment. In his teenage years, Borghi harbored dreams of becoming a boxer while pursuing studies in e-commerce. The turning point in his life came unexpectedly when, outside a gym, he encountered the person who would become his agent.

Since his debut as a stuntman in ‘R.I.S. – Delitti imperfetti’ in 2005, Borghi has left an indelible mark on the Italian entertainment industry. His first TV series, ‘Distretto di Polizia,’ kicked off his career in 2006, and by 2011, he made a notable film debut in ‘Cinque.’ Over the years, his filmography has expanded. In 2024, he takes on a daring new role as Rocco Siffredi in ‘Supersex,’ showcasing his versatility and fearlessness in tackling diverse characters. With his Italian roots, unconventional journey into acting, and impressive performances, he continues to captivate audiences with his unique blend of talent and authenticity, proving that being oneself is the ultimate achievement.

Alessandro Borghi and Roberta Pitrone’s Breakup Left a Bittersweet Trail

Alessandro Borghi and Roberta Pitrone, a once-charismatic duo, illuminated red carpets with their undeniable chemistry. He bestowed endearing nicknames like “Sirenella” and “Mirella” on Pitrone, emphasizing the tranquil and peaceful aura she brought into his life. At least from 2015 onwards, their love story unfolded against a backdrop of exotic locales—yachts, sun-drenched beaches, and majestic mountains—a visual symphony of shared adventures.

Their social media accounts became windows into a world where love and luxury intertwined seamlessly. However, the fairy tale took an unexpected turn in 2019 as the couple decided to part ways, leaving behind a bittersweet trail of once-shared moments. The public unraveling of their relationship serves as a poignant reminder that even in the realm of glitz and glamor, love is a journey through its ebbs and flows, leaving admirers with both envy and a sense of the ephemeral nature of romance.

Alessandro Borghi Has Found His Soulmate in Irene Forti

In 2019, Alessandro Borghi, the charismatic Italian actor, embarked on a new chapter of his romantic journey with Irene Forti, a psychologist. Their story began in the vibrant city of London, a serendipitous encounter that laid the foundation for a deep and lasting connection. By June 2023, he publicly referred to Irene as his fiancée, a declaration that hinted at their commitment but didn’t confirm matrimonial vows just yet. Borghi chose to reveal his love life with Irene selectively. However, in a rare glimpse into their relationship, he shared a heartfelt sentiment about Irene, expressing the complex nature of their love.

“Irene pisses me off like no one else in the kingdom of heaven, but the love that comes out of living the flood like a shit tsunami,” he declared, offering a candid and poetic insight into the dynamics of their partnership. The couple’s love story progressed quietly, away from the prying eyes of the public, showcasing his desire to safeguard his personal life from the relentless scrutiny that often accompanies fame. Despite his high-profile career, Borghi maintains a protective shield around his relationships, underscoring the importance of privacy in navigating the complexities of love in the public eye. Their union took a momentous turn as he and Irene exchanged marital vows, transitioning from fiancé to a married couple. Reportedly, they got married in 2019.

The details surrounding their wedding remain shrouded in mystery, a deliberate choice by him to shield this intimate milestone from the relentless gaze of the media. Borghi, ever enamored, frequently shares glimpses of his love on social media, adorning the online realm with pictures that capture the essence of their connection. Each post is accompanied by loving captions, providing a window into the depth of emotions that permeate their relationship. Their public appearance on the red carpet for the David di Donatello 2023 award ceremony marked a rare foray into the spotlight as a couple. Despite his familiarity with fame, he and Irene opted for a low-key approach, emphasizing their commitment to preserving the sanctity of their shared life.

Alessandro Borghi is a Doting Father

In 2021, Alessandro Borghi opened up about his yearning for family life in an interview with Corriere della Sera. Expressing his desire for children, he hinted at a family dynamic already forming in his mind, a prelude to the chapter that awaited him. His revelation wasn’t just hypothetical; it was a testament to his deep connection with Irene Forti, whom he unabashedly declared his profound love for. The couple’s journey took a significant turn in December 2022 when they graced the Roman premiere of ‘The Eight Mountains,’ with Irene proudly displaying a pregnancy belly. The red carpet spectacle hinted at the imminent arrival of a new chapter in their lives.

True to the speculation, the couple joyously welcomed their first child, a son named Heima, in April 2023. Borghi, known for his selective revelations, chose Instagram as the platform to share the news with the world. A poignant picture of a “stone hand” accompanied the announcement, capturing the weight and significance of this newfound paternal responsibility. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Borghi candidly shared the transformative impact of fatherhood. Despite the inevitable sleep deprivation that accompanies parenthood, he expressed a sense of fulfillment, noting that the arrival of their son prompted introspection and a cascade of profound questions.

