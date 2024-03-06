Supersex: Filming Locations of the Netflix Show

Loosely inspired by the life of the famous Italian pornographic film actor Rocco Siffredi, Netflix’s ‘Supersex’ is an Italian biographical drama series that takes us back in time and delves deep into Rocco’s origins, family, and the events that led him to get away from his humble life and embrace the pornography path to become the world’s greatest porn star. In particular, the Francesca Manieri creation explores Rocco’s relationships with his mother, older brother Tommaso, and Tommaso’s partner Lucia. It takes Rocco some time to finally accept that the demon in his body is capable of love.

Featuring compelling performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Alessandro Borghi, Jasmine Trinca, Adriano Giannini, Enrico Borello, and Jade Pedri, the drama show unfolds in different places across the globe as Rocco moves from Ortona to Paris, Rome, and then Los Angeles, providing the story with a detailed and authentic setting and backdrop. Thus, it is likely to make one investigate if the series is filmed on location or not.

Where is Supersex Shot?

‘Supersex’ is filmed in Italy, France, and California, particularly in Rome, Sicily, Paris, and Los Angeles. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the biographical show got underway in late September 2022 and wrapped up after four months, in mid-January 2023. So, let us get a detailed account of all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix production!

Italy

The production of the debut season of ‘Supersex’ kicked off in the capital of Italy — Rome. It is reported that Alessandro Borghi, who portrays Rocco Siffredi, taped about 50 sex scenes in the span of 95 days for season 1 of the series. Reports suggest that shooting the sex scenes wasn’t the most difficult thing to do on set but instead, it was giving ethical respect to Rocco, as per Alessandro. The culturally rich and historical locations spread across the city of Rome work in favor of the makers as not much modification is required to set a vibe of the earlier decades. Moreover, another Italian location that serves as one of the prominent filming sites for ‘Supersex’ is Sicily, one of the five Italian autonomous regions.

Paris, France

For the purpose of shooting, the filming unit of ‘Supersex’ also travels to Paris, also known as the City of Lights. Since there are plenty of intimate scenes of Alessandro with different actresses, including Gaia Messerklinger, Jade Pedri, and Linda Caridi, the makers found it mandatory to have an intimacy coordinator on set to make the shooting of those scenes rather smooth. Alessandro elaborated on the entire experience during an interview with Variety, saying, “We did lots of different things. It was funny because the first couple of weeks we were all a little uneasy, and then the third week we just stood there naked looking at scenes on the monitor. So something must have worked.”

Los Angeles, California

Additional portions of ‘Supersex,’ especially some exterior scenes, are recorded on location in and around the city of Los Angeles. The iconic cityscape with popular landmarks and palm trees fills the backdrop of several outdoor scenes. Besides ‘Supersex,’ the locales of the City of Angels have been featured in a number of movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘American Fiction,’ ‘Beef,’ and ‘Prison Break.’

