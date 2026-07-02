Survival of the Thickest: Is Mavis Pregnant? Does She Have a Miscarriage?

The third season of Netflix’s ‘Survival of the Thickest‘ leads Mavis Beaumont into the most mentally, emotionally, and physically challenging phase of her life. On a professional level, she is dedicated to proving her worth as a designer who wants to bring inclusivity for all in fashion. Her personal life, however, undergoes a massive upheaval, particularly as she seeks to become a mother. Having found her soulmate in Luca, she wishes to start a family with him, a sentiment he echoes, but like other things, this, too, doesn’t come so easily to her. She has to struggle and survive a heartbreak, to say the least, before things start to get better. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Mavis’ Desire to Become a Mother Comes True in an Unexpected Manner

At the end of ‘Survival of the Thickest’ Season 2, Mavis came to the conclusion that it was now time for her to have a child. At the time, she wasn’t in a committed relationship yet and was ready to do it by herself, if that’s what it took. She knew time was running out for her, so even after she was back together with Luca, she decided not to bring him into the loop yet, worrying that it might be too much for him too soon. Initially, she wanted to freeze her eggs, but at the beginning of Season 3, her doctor tells her that the time for that passed long ago. The best time for her to have a child is right now, so she must start the process today.

So, Mavis agrees to go for several rounds of IVF, though she is still not sure about asking Luca if he wishes to be the father of her baby. Khalil and the doctor encourage her to have this conversation, but the rounds have to start immediately, so she pushes it to later. However, Luca catches up with her soon enough, and assures her that this is what he wants too. He wants to be with her through every step of the way, and with her support, she happily moves forward. Things look a bit dire when her medical report reveals that none of her eggs are viable. She feels dejected and heartbroken, but is distracted by other urgent things in her life.

When Mavis discovers that Charles Renee has stolen her design for his next fashion show in Paris, she decides to follow him there and expose his theft. Things don’t turn out as she’d expected, but her time in Paris highlights one thing: the food has started to taste weird. Her cravings have suspiciously increased, and her mood has also started to swing more than usual. It is when she notices she hasn’t had her period for a while that she takes a pregnancy test, which turns out to be positive. This is a surprisingly welcome turn of events for her because she hadn’t expected to get pregnant the conventional way. So, when it happens, she thinks this is the universe’s sign that she will be getting the family she wants.

Mavis’ Pregnancy Ends on a Heartbreaking Note

Mavis and Luca are over the moon about the pregnancy, but their happy times come to an end when they visit the doctor in the tenth week. During the checkup, the doctor discovers that the child has no heartbeat. This means that the baby has died even before it was born. Mavis and Luca return home dejected and shattered because, this time, it wasn’t just a piece of paper telling them they couldn’t have children. They had a real chance of becoming parents and had already dreamed of the life they would have with their newest family member. This grief is not about something they couldn’t have, but for someone they lost.

The doctor gives Mavis the medication to abort the baby to save her from dying as well. It is a painful process that drains her physically. Since she is depressed, she has already isolated herself from others, even Luca, and goes through the process alone. Eventually, however, she accepts that she shouldn’t be alone at such a time, as it will only make her worse. So, Luca invites all of their friends to be with her, with someone by her side every minute of the day. This breathes life back into her, and she even discovers that her friends have been through something similar.

After some time, Mavis and Luca decide to give it another chance, and they try to have a baby. However, Mavis doesn’t get pregnant again, and after a while, she accepts that having a child may not be on the cards for her. But she can only suppress her desire for so long. In the end, she discusses different options with her doctor, who assures her that there are more than two ways to have a child. She and Luca discuss what they want to pursue. Three years later, we see them with their daughter, showing that they didn’t give up on their dream and are now loving parents to a beautiful girl.

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