Is Surviving Hurricane Otis Based on a True Story?

‘Surviving Hurricane Otis’ (Originally titled ‘Contra el Huracán’) is a Spanish disaster film centering on a violent act of nature that engulfs the coast of Acapulco, putting hundreds of lives at risk. Wirpul and his half-brother, Candi, are at the helm of the narrative as sailors who are tasked with looking after a prestigious party yacht at sea. The pair of brothers have never really seen eye to eye and continue to carry competitive feelings towards one another.

However, when the storm brewing on the horizon turns into a Category 5 hurricane, the duo have no one but each other to rely on for their mutual survival.

Directed by Jorge Michel Grau, the film authentically brings Hurricane Otis to the screen, showcasing the scope of the chaos it has wrought, both on the sea and land. Additionally, the character-driven conflict between Wirpul and Candi adds a sense of grounded realism to the overarching storyline. However, more than these elements, it’s the real-life inspiration behind the project that cements it in reality.

Surviving Hurricane Otis is Inspired by the Real-Life Story of Sailors Marlon Valdez and Jonathan Chino

‘Surviving Hurricane Otis’ centers around an eponymous real-life Category 5 hurricane that hit Acapulco de Juárez, Mexico, in October 2023. The natural disaster devastated the seaport city, ruining infrastructure, destroying environmental frameworks, and taking lives by the dozens. According to reports, around 52 people were killed in this hurricane, while more than 31 people went missing. Many of these individuals who fell victim to the storm were sailors who found themselves at sea on the day of the disaster. Notably, two real-life survivors of this incident, Marlon Valdez and Jonathan Chino, became the central inspiration in the making of ‘Surviving Hurricane Otis.’ Director Jorge Michel Grau, who also worked on the project’s script with co-writers Jose Leonor Alejandro and Venancio Villalobos, came across an article about Valdez and Chino’s story.

After reading about the stirring tale of their survival, Michel Grau was motivated to create a fictional story influenced by the reality of these two sailors’ experiences. Although not brothers, like their on-screen counterparts, Valdez and Chino are close friends who have been in each other’s lives since they were 15. On October 24, 2023, the day that the hurricane hit Acapulco, the two sailors were at sea aboard two different vessels, owned by the same anonymous employer: La Roca and El Atrevidos. Their jobs were to watch over the anchored ships as a safety measure against the upcoming storm. Eventually, as the storm worsened with the full impact of Hurricane Otis, things devolved into chaos. The two were separated, hurled into different kinds of danger.

Ultimately, when the storm passed, leaving a ruined city in its wake, Valdez and Chino both survived. The two later reunited at a medical center. Since this harrowing experience, neither of the sailors has returned to the sea. Chino returned to his studies while Valdez got himself a degree in Marketing. Their story, though distinct from the one that unfolds on screen in ‘Surviving Hurricane Otis,’ remains the catalyst behind the project. Thus, even though the characters of Wirpul and Candi are fictionalized in service of the storytelling, their storylines share a DNA with the experience of the real-life sailors. Both Valdez and Chino served as advisors on the set of ‘Surviving Hurricane Otis,’ working with the actors and the production team to ensure the film retains a sense of heightened authenticity.

Surviving Hurricane Otis is Grounded in the Real Tragedy Faced by the Acapulco Community

The direct inspiration that ‘Surviving Hurricane Otis’ draws from Marlon Valdez and Jonathan Chino’s experiences informs the realism of the on-screen protagonists and their storylines. However, the film strives for further authenticity even in its depiction of the titular hurricane and the damage that it does to the Mexican seaport town. Part of this is achieved by depicting the ground reality that unfolded on the city’s shores when it was hit by the destructive storm. In Mexico, it’s very common for yacht and sailboat owners to hire the services of captains, sailors, and others to look after their vessels, even insured ones, in anticipation of a storm. This practice is known as velar.

On October 24, news about the hurricane and its expected arrival had already spread across the country. Still, these owners sent their employees to the sea to protect their assets. As such, many of the dead and missing victims of the hurricane ended up being sailors who were sent out to look after these vessels. ‘Surviving Hurricane Otis’ showcases the reality of this social and economic disparity and how it worsened the impact of the natural disaster on the community of Acapulco. Beyond the theme and the narrative, the film also maintains realism through its visual identity.

The visual effects were achieved on a soundstage at Churubusco Studios in Mexico City, where a 200 m² water tank was built. Ultimately, with the help of 800 people, the visuals of the project were brought to life with the intention of presenting a realistic portrayal of a hurricane. In a conversation with El Paíse, director Jorge Michel Grau spoke about the process. He shared, “The film has something very powerful: we took it very seriously. We knew at what time the wind blew and in which direction, and that’s how we filmed it. So in the film you see, minute by minute, how the hurricane approached, how it trapped them, how it ripped them from the pier and later returned them.”

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