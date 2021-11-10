Survivor’s Naseer Muttalif: Everything We Know

Ever since its inception, ‘Survivor‘ has managed to draw in a significant viewer base with its thrilling premise of leaving a group of contestants out on an uninhabited island. Apart from fending to their own needs and finding the basic necessities to survive, the contestants are also made to undertake numerous challenges leading to progressive eliminations. The last one standing is then declared the winner and offered a massive cash prize.

Naseer Muttalif, a contestant on season 41 of ‘Survivor,’ caught fans’ attention with his charming yet down-to-earth personality. Moreover, being a new reality TV star, fans naturally want to know more about him, pertaining to his personal to professional life. Well, here is what we managed to dig up!

Naseer Muttalif’s Family and Early Life

Naseer Muttalif grew up in a remote village in Sri Lanka and had quite a challenging childhood. His family was in a constant state of poverty, and they stayed in a mud hut with no access to running water or electricity. Muttalif mentioned that they did not even have access to a toilet and had to relieve themselves in a hole in the outhouse and bathed in the river. However, he cites his mother as his role model for all the sacrifices she made for her family. Even after having a sick husband and three children to care for, she never gave up and even found work in a foreign country to support the family.

Talking about it, Muttalif told CBS, “My mom is absolutely my hero. She has sacrificed everything for her children. When I was young and my father was ill, she had to make the immensely difficult decision to leave behind three young children to go work in a foreign country as a housemaid. She suffered and was mistreated there, but she did what she had to do to keep us fed.” Muttalif, too, never gave up on his dreams and worked towards making them a reality.

Initially, Muttalif sold vegetables on the streets to help his family but soon realized that he needed to find a job. He then taught himself the basics of English and moved abroad in search of employment. At present, even while holding a successful job, Muttalif maintains a close bond with his family and helps them financially. He helped his sister attend college and also financed the education of his nieces and nephews. Furthermore, Muttalif plans on building a modern house for his mother in Sri Lanka.

Naseer Muttalif’s Age and Profession

At 37 years of age, Naseer Muttalif now works as a Sales Manager and helps his company make multi-million-dollar sales. It is astonishing, impressive, and inspiring how someone who did not touch a cellphone or computer before the age of 18 managed to build up such a successful career. After graduating from MT. Minhaj Maha Vidyalaya, Sri Lanka, in 2003, Muttalif moved to the United Arab Emirates.

In the UAE, Muttalif found employment as a VIP Guest Services and Front Office Team Leader at the Rotana Hotel Management Corporation in 2004. His first job helped him gain immense experience, and by October 2012, Muttalif became a Recreation Manager at Ayla Hotels and Resorts in Al Ain. However, in 2013, he decided to move to the United States and took up work as a Front Office and Guest Services Manager at Four Points by Sheraton in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

Since then, Muttalif has continued to go from strength to strength, becoming the Director of Regional Sales at 360 Hospitality and then moving on to bag the position of the Sales Manager at The Dow Hotel Company in San Jose, California in December 2017. In July 2019, Muttalif left his job at The Dow Hotel Company and joined Sonesta Hotels as a Sales Manager, where he works to this present day.

Naseer Muttalif’s Wife

Naseer Muttalif is happily married to Diana Muttalif, and the two seem to be very much in love. The couple has been together for a long time and seemingly met in Dubai as Muttalif mentioned that his wife (then-girlfriend) helped him get his first driver’s license in Dubai when he was 26. Although his wife’s profession is still unclear, they both love sharing wonderful family moments with their followers on social media.

The pair celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in September 2021. “Without you, my life wouldn’t be complete. These ten years have flown by. I am so grateful for everything you do and all you’ve brought to my life.” Naseer wrote in an Instagram post, expressing his affection for the love of his life. It is honestly inspiring and lovely to witness the couple’s love and commitment to each other.

Naseer Muttalif’s Children

Naseer and Diana Muttalif are proud parents to two adorable children. It is unclear when their 7-year-old daughter, Raya, was born, but their younger son, Reid, came into this world in December 2018. The siblings share an adorable relationship and are also quite close to their parents. Naseer and his wife’s social media profiles stand as a testimony to their familial bond, and we wish happiness never eludes the family in the days to come.

