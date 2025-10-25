Susanna Cambi and Stefano Baldi Murders: How Did They Die? Who Killed Them?

Netflix’s ‘The Monster of Florence’ chronicles the horrific double murders that tormented the Florence area for nearly two decades, between 1968 and 1985. The Italian true crime drama series focuses on solving the mystery behind the identity of the Monster of Florence and the killings he committed. The serial killer was also linked to the murders of an engaged couple, Susanna Cambi and Stefano Baldi, who were killed in 1981.

Susanna Cambi and Stefano Baldi Were Planning For Their Wedding When They Were Killed

On October 2, 1957, in Florence, Italy, Rina Nencini welcomed a little bundle of joy into the world in the form of Susanna Cambi. While growing up, she also lived at the house of her aunt, Maria Nencini Pieraccini, for a while with her mother and sister Cinzia Cambi. Later, the family moved into a place of their own in Via Alessandro Scarlatti, 10. Susanna began her professional career by working at her mother’s wholesale clothing shop on Via Faenza in Florence. After gaining enough experience, she landed a job at the Eurogiochi company in Padua, where she worked as a telephone operator.

At some point, Susanna was also employed at the Hotel Palace in Prato, where her mother also used to work. During Easter 1973, she crossed paths with her soulmate and love of her life, Stefano Baldi. He was also a Florence native who lived with his mother in Calenzano while his father tragically passed away due to liver cancer in 1979. Born on May 28, 1955, Stefano was not only an employee at the Stura wool mill in Vaiano but also the coach of the Rangers team. As sparks flew, Susanna and Stefano began dating. Not long after, they got engaged and were in the middle of planning their wedding, which was set to be in the spring of 1982.

Unfortunately, their dreams of spending their whole lives together were shattered on the fateful day of October 23, 1981. 26-year-old Stefano and 24-year-old Susanna were found shot and stabbed to death in a public park in the Italian municipality of Calenzano. The Italian authorities arrived at the scene of the crime and noticed that Susanna’s remains were mutilated, with her pubic area cut out with a knife. Immediately, a homicide investigation was launched as the detectives collected all the clues and evidence near the remains.

Susanna Cambi and Stefano Baldi Were Allegedly Victims of the Monster of Florence

During the investigation, the detectives interviewed many of the loved ones of Susanna Cambi and Stefano Baldi. When they talked to Susanna’s mother, she told them that she received a phone call the morning after the murder from an anonymous caller, who wanted to talk to her about her daughter. The mother also claimed that her daughter had told her about someone harassing her and stalking her by car. However, the investigators couldn’t gather enough evidence to lead them to the killer.

Given the similarities between the Susanna Cambi and Stefano Baldi murders and other Monster of Florence murders, including those of Carmela De Nuccio and Giovanni Foggi, the detectives concluded that they were also killed by the serial killer. Over the years, the investigators arrested and charged multiple individuals with the serial killings, including Francesco Vinci, Salvatore Vinci, Giovanni Mele, and Pietro Pacciani. Ultimately, all of them were acquitted of the charges. In the end, Pietro’s alleged accomplices, Giancarlo Lotti and Mario Vanni, were convicted of some of the Monster murders that took place between 1981 and 1985. However, it is not certain if they were responsible for killing the engaged couple, Susanna and Stefano.

