Suzie Skinner: What Happened to John Paul Miller’s Third Wife?

Netflix’s ‘Death of the Pastor’s Wife’ focuses on the death of Mica Miller. While her death has officially been ruled a suicide, the case, as well as the events leading up to her passing, have drawn intense speculations and scrutiny from friends and family. The documentary also features the account of Suzie Skinner, a member of the church who lost her husband, Chris Skinner. Friends and loved ones of Mica have publicly questioned the timeline of Suzie and Miller’s relationship, alleging it caused friction in her marriage to Chris.

Suzie Skinner and John Paul Miller’s Relationship Timeline Drew Public Scrutiny Following Her Husband’s Death

Around 2000, Suzie was working as a physical therapist at the Wilson Rehabilitation Center in Virginia, where she first met Chris Skinner. He had come to the center for treatment following a car accident that had affected his mobility and left him requiring the assistance of a wheelchair. Suzie was by his side during his recovery, and the two gradually fell in love. Around 2003, they got married, and a few years later, they welcomed twins. Suzie and Chris eventually moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where they joined Solid Rock Church, led by pastor John Paul Miller.

Chris’ sister, Tamra McDermott, claimed in the documentary that, in early 2021, her brother told her he was no longer happy in the church. She added that Chris had been feeling out of touch and had allegedly expressed his dislike of Miller. On the show, Tamra further shared her perspective on the pair’s dynamic, alleging that it shifted as Suzie became increasingly active in the church. At the time, she had even begun leading several prayer meetings. On September 6, 2021, Chris was found unresponsive at the bottom of the Emmens Preserve pool in Myrtle Beach. The death of the motivational speaker and author was initially ruled an accident. However, the police briefly reopened the case in late 2024 before closing it in early 2025. Having said that, the circumstances surrounding his demise remain a subject of public interest.



Suzie Skinner Later Tied the Knot With John Paul Miller in a Private Affair

Friends and family of Mica Miller said that just a few months after Chris Skinner’s passing, Suzie Skinner and John Paul Miller allegedly began an affair. They said that Suzie was often by his side during this period. On June 1, 2025, Suzie and Miller reportedly got married in a beachfront ceremony. None of their children were reportedly present, and the wedding was described as a small affair. She continues to be associated with Solid Rock Church, whose numbers have reportedly dwindled amid federal charges being filed against Miller. Suzie has also taken her husband’s surname and otherwise keeps a low profile, with little publicly known about her current whereabouts.