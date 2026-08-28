Who is Talia? Who Plays Her in Adults?

FX’s ‘Adults’ follows the story of a group of titular adults, navigating the ups and downs of their lives while sharing a house in New York. Each chapter reveals a new aspect of their personality, and for Anton, that change appears when he reunites with a close family member. We are introduced to his sister, Talia, who has recently revealed her intention to have kids with her girlfriend. This leads Anton down a spiral that forces him to question several things about himself. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Talia Brings Out a Different Side of Anton

Anton’s friends know him to be such a friendly person that he has hundreds of contacts on his phone from the people he’d randomly met. This shows that Anton is a very welcoming and approachable person. However, this happy, warm side of his personality flips entirely when he is face-to-face with his sister, Talia. His friends, especially Paul Baker, note that he takes a weird turn whenever he is talking to his family members. He is not nearly as calm and friendly as he usually is with strangers, and it seems that Talia is in a similarly weird situation. It turns out that the siblings have never seen eye to eye because one always looks down on the other. This feeling seems to be mutual, and despite their best efforts, they somehow always end up fighting each other.

In the end, they realize this is because they haven’t actually tried to get to know each other. By the end of the episode, we discover that Anton and Talia work in the same field, have similar jobs, and prefer similar systems for work. They are also gay, but while Anton is still single (though already married to Paul Baker), Talia is looking forward to starting a family with her longtime girlfriend. Anton also despises her because he thinks she is their mom’s favorite, while Talia sees Anton as a child who throws tantrums over every minor inconvenience. Eventually, however, they talk like adults and set aside their differences, paving the path for them to have an actual sibling relationship.

Raven-Symoné Introduces a Fun Dynamic in Adults Season 2

Raven-Symoné plays the role of Anton’s sister, Talia, in the second season of ‘Adults.’ She is best known for playing the titular character in Disney Channel’s ‘That’s So Raven.’ She broke into the acting world at a young age. When she was over a year old, she started working as a model and featured in several ads for brands like Ritz crackers and Jell-O, among others. She got her first major role as Olivia Kendall on ‘The Cosby Show,’ and went on to appear as Nicole Lee on ‘Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.’ At the age of 17, she bagged the role of Raven Baxter, leading her own show on Disney Channel. In the following years, she worked on projects like ‘Dr. Dolittle,’ The Princess Diaries 2,’ ‘Kim Possible,’ ‘Tinkerbell,’ and ABC’s talk show, ‘The View,’ as the co-host.

Raven-Symoné was later called to reprise the role of Raven Baxter in ‘Raven’s Home,’ for which she also served as the Executive Producer. She also turned towards directing and helmed several episodes of the show. She has occupied the director’s chair on ‘Bunk’d,’ ‘Sydney to the Max,’ ‘Pretty Freekin Scary,’ and ‘The Ms. Pat Show.’ Over the years, Raven-Symoné has been nominated for and received several awards, including NAACP Image Awards, Kids’ Choice Awards, and Emmys. Apart from acting, she has also enjoyed a successful musical career, releasing albums like ‘Here’s to New Dreams,’ ‘Undeniable,’ ‘This is My Time,’ and ‘Raven-Symoné.’

In 2012, she made her Broadway debut with ‘Sister Act.’ Having been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for the better part of the past three decades, Raven-Symoné focuses on helping others achieve their dreams. The multi-faceted personality is also passionate about making the industry more inclusive, focusing on representation, and about telling the stories that connect with the audience. In ‘Adults,’ she shares a common ground with Talia, as she, too, is in a same-sex relationship. In June 2020, she married Miranda Pearman-Maday, with whom she co-hosts a podcast, ‘The Best Podcast Ever With Raven and Miranda.’

However, instead of being put in a specific place in the sexuality spectrum, Raven-Symoné has talked about her desire not to be bound by labels. During an appearance on Oprah Winfrey’s show, she said, “I don’t want to be labeled ‘gay.’ I want to be labeled ‘a human who loves humans.'” The FX show also has her working with her friend, Owen Thiele, who plays Anton. She had previously shown interest in working on the series. For Raven-Symoné and the show’s creators, it doubled up as an opportunity to showcase a different side of the actress by having her play a unique character.

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