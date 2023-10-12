Tamica Lee From Ready to Love: Everything We Know

Unencumbered by the consistent tests that past relationships have presented, ‘Ready to Love: Make a Move’ chronicles the journey of four singles who traverse the dating scene in their 30s and 40s. The reality television show is a spin-off of ‘Ready to Love’ and features the life-changing decisions the singles make in a feat to find true love. Featuring individuals from previous editions, the Oprah Winfrey Network show portrays the highs and lows of dating life.

The series features matchmaker Tamica Lee leading the individuals on their journey to forevermore. Given her inquisitive skills in matchmaking, fans have become more curious about the reality star. So, if you’re also wondering more about the reality star, look no further because we’ve got all the information right here!

Tamica Lee’s Age and Background

The New Orleans native gained a myriad of experiences by indulging in different interests from a very young age. By the time she was in junior high, Tamica would perform at the New Orleans Saints game in halftime shows. Born to Cynthia Guillaume Lee and Bivian Lee Jr., a cornerback for the New Orleans Saints, Tamica wasn’t foreign to the competition on the ground. In line with her passion and respect for the game, she also served as a member of the New Orleans Saints cheerleading squad.

Having lost her father at the tender age of five, Tamica had a tight-knit bond with her mother and brother, Sonny. The siblings have continued to work closely on Sonny’s non-profit mentorship foundation, Son of A Saint, in honor of their father. Besides accruing various experiences in the community, the 43-year-old received her education at the Ursuline Academy in New Orleans. She later received her honors in Communications and Dance from the University of Louisiana Lafayette.

Tamica Lee’s Profession

In tune with her interests in sports, it wasn’t a surprise that Tamica parlayed her experiences into her first job at a large-scale sporting events company. Here, she didn’t just coordinate logistics and make use of her leadership skills to teach hundreds of high school dancers but also explored places all over the world to create remarkable experiences for sports lovers. Later, Tamica used her prowess in communications to secure a spot in local news. Her first big break came when she joined the CBS affiliate WWL-TV as a morning show traffic anchor. It wasn’t long before her skillful reporting earned her the kickstart she needed. By 2017, Tamica was co-hosting a ‘News with a Twist’ with Lebron Joseph, Susan Roesgen, and Curt Sprang on WGNO.

As the years passed by, Tamica gained momentum and developed an immaculate way to immerse audiences in the latest news and affairs. She then secured a position as an anchor on the ‘Good Morning New Orleans’ with anchor Sefenech Henok and meteorologist Brooze Laizer. During this time, her entry into entertainment also happened. She co-starred in Bravo’s ‘Southern Charm New Orleans,’ and displayed her wild card personality to audiences. Before long, her presence in media and television took off. Earlier this year, Tamica decided to leave WGNO after a decade-long stint in local news to solidify her presence in reality TV.

Is Tamica Lee Married? Does She Have Kids?

In addition to enjoying the fruits of her hard work, Tamica also enjoys domestic bliss with her family. The television personality is married to Barry Smith, and the couple share the parental duties of their children, Hunter and Rani. Tamica and Barry first met when she accompanied her mother to Elmwood Fitness, a training center. However, exercise took a back seat when she encountered Barry, a trainer at the fitness center at the time. Despite being 15 at the time, Tamica was still spellbound.

However, it wasn’t until years later that the two started seeing each other officially. Much later, Tamia and Barry connected at a party at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans and embarked on a lifelong journey together. Eventually, the couple tied the knot and are now inching closer to their 20th marriage anniversary. While Tamica’s work as a media personality awards her little time to spare, the mother and wife still take time for her family members. Naturally, we await all the personal and professional achievements that lay ahead in Tamica’s future!

Read More: Ready to Love Season 8: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?