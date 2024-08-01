Tarot: Is the Catskill Mansion a Real Mansion?

During a night out in the Catskill Mountains, seven college friends bunk in a mansion with hidden secrets in the supernatural horror film ‘Tarot.‘ Stumbling across an ancient Tarot card deck in a secluded room within the mansion, the group decides to have their fortunes read as they celebrate Elise’s birthday, not knowing the implications of what it might lead to. Soon, group members begin to die as a series of mysterious entities eerily resembling their card readings follow them back home. However, as the film progresses, the mansion in the Catskills becomes a pivotal ground of confrontation as they look to resolve the curse haunting them, even playing a significant role in the conclusion of the film’s narrative!

The Catskill Mansion is Not an Actual Mansion

The mansion in the Catskills area of New York State depicted in ‘Tarot’ is a fictional spot crafted exclusively by writer-director duo Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg. While renting the mansion during a stayover, Haley, Grant, Paxton, Paige, Madeline, Lucas, and Elise discover old astrological artifacts lying dormant and collecting dust inside a somewhat concealed room. The odd bobs and trinkets only interest the crew once they run across an antique Tarot card box stored behind a glass case. Consequently, the house’s storied history and shadowy aesthetic play host to a Tarot reading between the group, sparking an occult curse to take hold over all of them. Therefore, the mansion plays an integral and specific role in the narrative – introducing the viewers to its themes of astrology and divination.

Although the place is fictionally conceived, mansions in the Catskills are often located in a prime secluded spot that is perfect for getting away from the roar of civilization. Estates and villas are lavishly constructed as vacation spots for those looking to avail themselves of their services. For instance, the Catskills Mountain House is a cozy cabin that operates as a retreat for family, friends, and couples who wish to disconnect from their everyday existence and explore the natural diversity and quaint public shops and towns in the Catskills. Haley and her friends use their mansion for a similar purpose, exercising their wanton freedom and their youth by staying, drinking, and partying together. However, the fictional mansion is a much bigger, palatial estate with a deeply rooted history, as evidenced by the artifacts stored within.

The production team filmed ‘Tarot’ in Belgrade, Serbia, while additional photography took place in Boston, Massachusetts, specifically for the Maurice J. Tobin Memorial Bridge. However, the backdrop of the Catskill mansion was likely brought to life in Belgrade, where a mixture of studio sets and on-location shooting might have been used. Ultimately, the mansion ties into the lore crafted within the narrative to explain the roots of its astrological and horror phenomena. In one of the scenes, it is hinted that the mansion’s owners may have gotten their hands on the Tarot card set during an auction in Manhattan fifteen years before the film’s events. Thus, it maintains a sense of realism through the contextual narratives presented despite being a fictional mansion that cannot be found in reality.

