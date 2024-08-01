Tarot: Is the Astrologer Dead? Is the Curse Broken?

After the loss of Lucas and Elise in the horror film, ‘Tarot,‘ Haley, Grant, Paige, Madeline, and Paxton seek the help of an occult expert, Alma Astrom, to determine whether the death of their friends had anything to do with the supernatural. In Astrom’s dim cottage, the group learns that their Tarot readings in the Catskill mansion unleashed a powerful curse that traces back to an Astrologer during the 18th century whose spirit lives on through her antique cards. Consequently, the group heads to the mansion to destroy the cards – a decision fraught with danger and peril that becomes pivotal to the film’s conclusion and each character’s fate! SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Astrologer and Haley Confront One Another

‘Tarot’ ends with Haley performing a reading on the Astrologer using her cards in the Catskill mansions. After Grant is dragged away by The Devil and Paige is killed by The Magician, Haley is the only one capable of saving them by destroying the cards. Unfortunately, the cards are impervious to burning or any other regular form of ruination, owing to the powerful curse binding them to the Astrologer’s spirit. With time ticking away and Grant’s life on a cliff-edge, Haley uses her knowledge of divination and horoscope to perform a reading on the Astrologer. She draws the Death card for the haunted spirit, the same as hers, which proves to be a killing blow for the Astrologer, who is finally freed from the pain of losing her child and vanquished from her tortured existence.

The act of exorcising the Astrologer breaks her connection to the Tarot cards, which burn to a crisp the moment the spirit of their owner leaves them. Haley manages to do this by tapping into her own unresolved trauma relating to the loss of her mother. The death of her loved one was what incited Haley to pick up the art of reading horoscopes and diving people’s futures through Tarot cards. When drawing the Astrologer’s cards, Haley notices a connection between her own pain and the pain harbored by the spirit, who has become a corrupted soul owing to her daughter’s murder. Thus, when the Death card – a symbol of new beginnings or the death of something – surfaces in the Astrologer’s reading, the same as Haley’s from the first tarot reading, it alludes to a kindred bond between the two characters.

In the case of the university student, she has managed to move past her mother’s death, which is personified by her tarot reading. However, for the Astrologer, the haunted spirit has remained attached to her tragedy and is unwilling to heal itself, thereby visiting pain upon others whenever they use her cards to perform a divination. Consequently, when the Death Card surfaces in her reading, it does not mean a new beginning but the death of whatever binds her to the Tarot cards. Because of her inability to move past the grief of losing her child, she has turned into a demented spirit. Haley’s divination in the film’s final moments finally ruptures her connection to the mortal world, and she perishes.

The Curse Ceases With the Destruction of the Cards

The death of the Astrologer signifies not just the end of the spirit haunting Haley and her friends but also the incineration of the Tarot cards. As the cards were the vessel for a powerful curse fueled by the Astrologer, their annihilation means that the curse has finally been lifted and no further threat exists. While walking out of the mansion, Haley and Grant are stunned to discover that even Paxton survived his elevator close call with The Fool. As they drive away, Haley vilifies the notion of fate, harkening to the disturbing ways in which the death of her friends was forewarned through the Tarot cards. The curse’s destruction illustrates a deeper message within the narrative: a tug-of-war battle between destiny and free will.

Haley started doing tarot readings to glean some insight into her mother’s uncertain future while she was sick in the hospital. However, during that time, whatever divination she did, the answer always stated that her mother would die, and there was nothing she could do to change it. At the center of the film’s narrative lies this obsession with knowing the future. The curse of the Tarot cards was born from this unhealthy fixation on certainty. Therefore, the curse finally lifting at the end of the film symbolizes how the surviving characters have moved past their obstacles and learned to embrace a future that is up in the air. Fortunately, they can do so without worrying about the Astrologer or her cursed Tarot cards returning to haunt them.

