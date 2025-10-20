Task: Does Anthony Grasso Die?

HBO’s ‘Task’ begins with an FBI agent chasing a criminal who robs a biker gang. At first, there seems to be a clear divide between the good guys and the bad guys, but the more we find out about the characters, the more it turns out that the line between good and bad is thinner than previously imagined. During the investigation, the task team’s leader, Tom Brandis, discovers that there is a mole among them, and that unfolds another series of events. By the finale, task team member Anthony Grasso finds himself in a tough spot, and eventually, he is forced to make a hard choice that will forever change the course of his life. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Anthony Grasso Sustains a Grievous Injury in Task Finale

As their informant within law enforcement, Anthony Grasso served the Dark Hearts really well. In return, he got a good amount of money, through which he could provide for his family. However, as questions start to rise about Grasso and an official investigation ensues about the task force, the gang decides that they need to cut ties with him. This isn’t a shocking turn of events, as they are known to tie up loose ends quickly so that they don’t sustain any damage. With Grasso, the plan is to pin everything on him so that he goes down, without taking any other informant, like Chief Dorsey, with him.

In the final episode, Dorsey goes to Grasso’s house with a gang member. The plan is to kill Grasso because they know that he will open his mouth and give up important people to try to save himself. Dorsey plans to make it look like Grasso attacked him and that he, the Chief, returned fire in defense, killing Grasso. With him gone, there would be no one to defend him or to plead his case by trying to make a deal. However, he underestimates Grasso, who saw this coming from a mile. When Dorsey enters his house, Grasso takes the lead on him. He reveals that he is done with the gang, but before the conversation can come to an end, the gang member shows up, prompting a shootout, where Dorsey and the gang member are killed, and Grasso is shot in the chest.

Anthony Grasso’s Act of Redemption Saves Him

While working for Dark Hearts brought Anthony Grasso the money he needed for his family, it also started to eat him from the inside. Whatever qualms he had about being their informant worsened after Lizzie’s death. As if he didn’t already feel guilty for it, Tom found out about him being the informant. In their confrontation, Grasso’s boss told him about the power and purpose of confession. Later, it turns out that Tom’s words had the desired effect on Grasso. The next morning, he tells his sister that he has decided to come clean about his wrongdoings. He shares the same thing with Dorsey while holding him on gunpoint, which prompts his boss to tell him that they know Maeve has the money that Robbie got after selling the fentanyl.

While Dorsey dies, Grasso realizes that if the gang knows Maeve has the money, they will target her next. Even as he has a bullet wound, he decides to drive to Maeve’s house to warn her. By the time he reaches her curb, he has bled out so much that he is hanging on to life by a rather thin thread. Still, he is able to warn her, hoping she will escape in time. Shortly after, Tom and Aleah arrive, and seeing his condition, they immediately call for backup. While the duo enters the house, Grasso is left in his car. He moves only when Harper shows up after hearing Maeve’s cries for help while Jayson attacks her. In his seemingly final act of redemption, Grasso makes his way to the backseat of Jayson’s car, so when the gang leader shows up, Grasso shoots and kills him.

By this point, he is white as a sheet, and it seems he is primed to die. But then, the ambulance arrives, and Grasso receives the urgent help he needs. The confirmation of his survival comes shortly after, as he is seen recuperating in the hospital. Tom tells him that his sister will visit him the next morning. Grasso asks his former boss if he has any words of penance for him, but Tom believes that he is already dealing with enough guilt and torture from himself. He doesn’t need it from any outsider. Tom’s words are true because, since Lizzie’s passing, Grasso had been wrestling with deep guilt and shame. While he cannot bring Lizzie back, he can start to make reparations. As planned, he is ready to talk to the FBI and will put all the cards in front of them. This will be his confession, and like Tom said, it will help him forgive himself rather than asking for forgiveness from God or someone else.

