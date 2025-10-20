Task Season 2: Will It Happen?

Over the course of seven episodes, HBO’s ‘Task’ delivers a riveting story of an FBI agent chasing a robber who targets a biker gang’s drug houses. In the final episode, the case comes to a definitive end as the inevitable showdown decides the fates of all the major characters. Despite all the bloodshed, Tom Brandis makes it out alive, and since he is still in the FBI, it is possible that he might soon have another case to take on. This would mean that the story must continue with a second season. However, ‘Task’ has been billed as a limited series and, so far, HBO and creator Brad Ingelsby haven’t confirmed the plans for a second season.

Task’s Status Change Depends on the Direction Brad Ingelsby Wants to Take

Since the beginning, ‘Task’ has been billed as a limited series, which usually means that a show and its story are not going to move forward with a second season. However, since HBO is known to have changed the status of massively popular miniseries to expand the storylines, there is a faint possibility that they might do so with ‘Task’ as well, considering that the show has been a critical and ratings success for the network. At the end of the day, it comes down to Brad Ingelsby’s desire to move forward with a new season, and there is a good chance that he may not get around to that.

Before ‘Task,’ Ingelsby made ‘Mare of Easttown,’ which was also a critical and ratings success for HBO. The show was so good that its star, Kate Winslet, expressed her desire to come back for another season. However, Ingelsby never got around to it, or at least, he hasn’t so far. The reason behind it could be that his stories are more about characters than plot. With each show, ‘Task’ and ‘Mare of Easttown,’ he has resolved the plot lines as well as the character arcs of the protagonists. It seems that he might have said everything he wanted to say about Tom Brandis and other people on ‘Task,’ and a more logical choice would be to move forward and create a new set of characters.

Still, in an interview with Esquire, Ingelsby said that he’d “love to have a chance to do another season of Task.” He expressed his love for making TV shows over movies because he is invested in exploring characters more than the plot, and the format of TV allows him to do that on a grander level. He had a great time concocting and unraveling the characters of ‘Task.’ However, even with this statement, there has been no concrete news about either the network or the creator laying the grounds for a second season, which means that, much like ‘Mare of Easttown,’ there may not be a second season of ‘Task.’

Task Season 2 Could Deliver a Highly Desired Crossover to the Fans

In case HBO and Brad Ingelsby do decide to go forward with a second season, they could manifest it as the crossover that the fans have been dying to see. The first episode of ‘Task’ places it in the same universe as ‘Mare of Easttown,’ which suggests that there is a possibility that Mare and Tom’s paths may cross. Ingelsby himself has spoken of this possibility in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He said: “[Mare and Tom] exist in the same world, so it wouldn’t surprise me one bit if I walked into a Wawa that Tom was in. I don’t have a story in mind that’s a crossover, but I love the idea of their worlds intersecting.”

Even with the crossover, a new case will be needed to bring the officers together. Ingelsby has expressed his desire to work on more stories about the people of Delaware County. He could very well continue with this trend in his next project, which may not be ‘Task’ or ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2, but it could be set in the same universe, tying all three together, and opening the grounds for the crossover that brings Tom and Mare together on the screen. This could fulfill Ingelsby’s desire to explore a new set of characters while also serving as an unofficial follow-up to the show fans have grown to love.

