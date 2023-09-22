Are Taylor and JP From Love is Blind Still Together?

While there’s no denying every relationship has its fair share of ups and downs, things undeniably get a lot more complicated when there is an inadvertent added pressure of making things last. Well, at least this appears to be the case for most couples arising out of reality dating productions across the globe, including Netflix’s own ‘Love is Blind‘ ever since its premiere back in 2020. Amongst them has actually been the pairing of Taylor Rue and Jared Pierce (JP) from season 5 — so now, if you just wish to learn more about them as well as their current status, we’ve got the details for you.

Taylor and JP’s Love is Blind Journey

From the moment 25-year-old teacher Taylor came across 30-year-old firefighter JP in the pods, there was an undeniable spark between them owing to their similar backgrounds and shared values. The truth is they got kinda deep on day one itself, which actually set the tone for their ensuing dates, meaning they both felt as if they had a safe space to open up to one another at every step of the way. The former, who’d admittedly stepped foot into this production following a line of bad relationships as she’d finally learned to love herself, also felt secure with how things were proceeding, making them feel all the more positive.

Whether it be their past, their expectations for the future, or how they planned to grow their family one day, Taylor and JP actually aligned on everything within mere days, making them fall head over heels. In fact, the former was telling her fellow pod members she’d found her life partner from quite early on, unaware her feelings were reciprocated in all the ways they could’ve imagined. It thus comes as no surprise they were one of the first couples to drop the L-bomb in this iteration, only to then become the first couple to get engaged too. They even had nicknames for one another; he was Sugar-Butt, whereas she was simply Sugar.

“Taylor, from the moment you walked into my pod, I knew there was something very special about you,” JP said while gearing up to get down on one knee. “At the time, I couldn’t really put my finger on it, but as the days went on and the conversations got longer, I knew I Was talking to the woman I was destined to be with.” Then, holding back tears, he added, “you’re sweeter than Sugar, super genuine, and the most amazing woman I’ve ever met. Love is something I’ve been searching for my entire life but could never find. Never till now. I love you Sugar. Taylor Mckinsey-Rue, will you marry me?” to which she obviously said yes.

Are Taylor and JP Still Together?

With the way things between Taylor and JP were, their face-to-face reveal honestly went as well as they could’ve imagined despite some awkward pauses owing to their overthinking. They both genuinely seemed happy with their choice, and it was as if they couldn’t wait to explore life with one another further, but alas, from what we can tell, things quickly crumbled apart.

We actually state this because both Taylor and JP’s public presence indicates they’re no longer involved in any way, shape, or form, making it appear as if they simply couldn’t make their connection work in the real world. In fact, it appears as if these Houston, Texas, natives are simply focusing on themselves at the moment, and so we can’t wait to see where it takes them next. We were honestly rooting for this couple, but they seem content to be single at the moment, which is all that matters in the long run.

