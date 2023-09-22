Are Stacy and Izzy From Love is Blind Still Together?

If there’s one thing Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind‘ has made evident ever since its premiere, it’s that romantic relationships are incredibly complicated owing to compatibility and trust. However, alums like Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, as well as Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, prove communication, efforts, and understanding are ultimately the sole facets that matter. So now, with season 5 having landed on our screens, let’s find out whether new couple Stacy Snyder and Isamel “Izzy” Zapata could join this outrightly flourishing category or not, shall we?

Stacy and Izzy’s Love is Blind Journey

Considering the fact that 29-year-old Insurance Agent Izzy has been engaged to be married once before, only for them to break up for good around the start of covid, he was determined to find his future wife. His method was thus simply to actually get to know the women on a deeper level over a few days before making use of the elimination process, through which he ultimately ended with Johnie Maraist and Stacy Snyder. Lydia Arleen had also started to fall for him, but because he knew he had stronger connections with the other two women, he quickly cut things off with her as gently as he could to ensure she took no blame.

The truth is Izzy’s bond with Johnnie from the get-go was a lot deeper and more vulnerable, but he had more fun with Stacy almost every single day, so when the latter opened up regarding her lack of vulnerability too and showed she had that side too, it just took her longer to reach there, he knew he had to go with her. Izzy and Johnie thus didn’t end on the greatest of terms, especially as she’d broken up with her other connection Chris Fox for him, but Izzy knew what we wanted, and he ultimately went with it.

In other words, Izzy and Stacy soon admitted they loved one another, driving the former to get down on one knee – he didn’t care that she was 4 years older or more financially secure, he’d fallen in love with her heart. He made this much clear during his proposal itself, stating, “Regardless, whatever obstacles life throws our way, I want you to know I will have your back 120%. I will love you wholeheartedly, unconditionally. I am so confident in you. I feel safe. I feel like this is home, and I feel like this is where I belong. I’ve never been more certain with anybody in my life. So, with that being said, Stacy Renee Snyder, will you marry me?,” to which she obviously said yes.

Are Stacy and Izzy Still Together?

If we’re being honest, Stacy and Izzy’s face-to-face reveal was nothing short of a girl’s dream – he was shaking with excitement, didn’t care that she hadn’t shaved her legs, and was just so happy he couldn’t take his eyes off of her. Thankfully, the feelings were reciprocated, and she didn’t hesitate in making that clear either, meaning they started off the next chapter of their journey with a definite bang – their physical attraction matched their emotional one.

Therefore, we’re happy to report that it appears as if Stacy and Izzy are probably still together – neither of these Houston, Texas, residents have confirmed or denied this as of writing, but their online presence does indicate a continued connection. Honestly, we’re super excited for them and are rooting for their happiness, so we can’t wait to see what’s next for them, whether as individuals or a couple.

