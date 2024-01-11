Are Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle Still Together?

With Netflix’s ‘Break Point’ delving deep into the lives of professional tennis athletes as they navigate their active experiences on tour, we honestly get a documentary series unlike any other. That’s because it gives us insight into precisely what goes on behind the scenes during some of the world’s biggest sporting events, plus it reveals who’s a part of our favorite players’ inner circle. It thus comes as no surprise Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle’s relationship also takes up a small part of the production — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about them, here’s what we know.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle’s Journey

It was reportedly back in 2020 when San Diego native Taylor came across recent St. Paul turned Los Angeles resident Morgan for the first on Raya, just for them to soon fall head over heels in love. The truth is the latter was using this members-only app solely to find some new friends to hang out with since she’d relocated around “peak COVID,” unaware she’d end up meeting her forever. “Because it was COVID, no restaurants were open, no bars were open, so we ordered sushi,” she once said. “We went to his place, and I made him watch ‘Midsommar,’ the really messed up horror movie.

Morgan added, “Why I chose that as my first introduction to a guy, I don’t really know. I think I traumatized him a little bit” — yet it actually worked out in her favor as Taylor thought it charming. In fact, the duo then became so enamored with one another they moved in together within mere weeks, only for the athlete to begin asking her to his games as soon as the world opened up again. She’d been serving as a corporate employee at the time and was hence often waking up at 3 a.m. to take meetings in hotel room bathrooms to make things work but soon realized it wasn’t feasible.

“It got to a point where I said, ‘I can’t make my life work with yours if our careers are not somehow intertwined,'” Morgan expressed. “[Taylor] wanted me to travel with him full time — and he plays better when I’m there — so we said, ‘What are we going to do?'” Little did she know she’d get her answer through a random Get Ready With Me TikTok video she’d filmed while at the Australian Open; it ostensibly racked up over 1.5 million views within mere hours, making her believe she could evolve into an influence, and she did. She quickly figured out her demographic to cater to their needs.

Well, if we’re being honest, Morgan essentially established herself as an ambassador for the sport since her audience either comprised newcomers or tennis fans who’d found her through Taylor. In one video, she even claimed her mission is to “make tennis cool again,” which unfortunately received a lot of backlash right until her boyfriend publicly defended her during a press conference. “I think what she did was awesome for our sport,” he said. “It got a ton of people looking at it. I think you get your typical older fan who may be upset about it. I don’t understand how anyone can get upset about it.”

In other words, Taylor and Morgan have actually managed to build such an innate bond — filled with love, care, respect, and understanding — that they can unwaveringly support one another no matter the issue. We should also mention the latter has struggled with anxiety as well as depression since she was in high school, and while therapy, reading, and podcasts have helped her a lot over the years, so has her boyfriend. The fact their long-term personal and professional goals align is another aspect that admittedly makes it quite easy for them to stand by one another, pushing them to be a team in every sense.

Are Taylor and Morgan Still Together?

Of course, from what we can tell, not only are Taylor and Morgan still happily involved in a romantic relationship to this day, but they’re also brighter, stronger, and purer than ever before. These 26-year-olds have actually been deemed “the Posh ‘n’ Becks of tennis,” considering their media notoriety plus the fact they’re almost always together, especially with the public figure attending all tours for her athlete boyfriend. Their three years until now have thus not been easy in any way, shape, or form, yet it’s their conscious decision to continue loving one another despite any obstacle that has made all the difference in the world. And so, we can’t wait to see what’s next for them.

