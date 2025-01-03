Taylor Scavos’ Net Worth: How Rich is the Real Estate Agent?

While the majority of real estate agents in the New York market are fierce to the extent of seeming intimidating to fellow agents and clients alike, Taylor Scavos is the total opposite as she considers her life an open book. The Netflix’s ‘Selling the City’ star has never been shy about her past issues or personal troubles, yet instead of using them as excuses not to perform well, she has turned them into motivation. That’s how she became the “one to watch” out for in the eyes of not just her peers and immediate boss but also Douglas Elliman Real Estate Brokerage’s Executive Chairman, Howard Lorber.

How Did Taylor Scavos Earn Her Money?

Although Taylor (or Katherine Middleton – her license name) is a proud native of Nashville, Tennessee, she has spent most of her adult life in New York as a professional real estate agent. The truth is she graduated from Vanderbilt University with a degree in Human & Organizational Development, yet she chose a career different from her formal education upon realizing she needed a fresh start. That’s because while she had found the love of her life in Peter Scavos in her home state, she had also found pain, grief, as well as addiction to both alcohol and drugs, following which she even developed Lyme disease.

Taylor was admittedly in a lot of pain during her early adult years, and it wasn’t until she decided to turn over a new leaf by becoming completely sober that her mental, physical, and emotional health improved. In fact, she has been sober for almost as long as she has been with Peter – over a decade – which paints a clear picture of just how dedicated she is when she puts her mind to something. Unfortunately, though, not everything has been sunshine and roses for her since then because she and Peter have struggled in their marriage in terms of their future as a family and finances.

After all, while Taylor is the primary breadwinner for the Scavos,’ the couple often don’t see eye to eye on a lot of matters and are slowly trying to get back to a good place. The fact she chose to bear the cost of her father’s treatment after he unexpectedly got sick, as well as their few failed fertility treatments, also affected them individually and as a couple. However, as per the aforementioned show, in an effort to make things work, the Scavos’ are seemingly trying to upgrade their home and are possibly even thinking of trying in vitro fertilization (IVF) one more time. They would be doing this while the realtor continues serving at Douglas Elliman, which is why she asked them for a loan a short while prior.

Taylor Scavos’ Net Worth

Despite all the personal stuff Taylor has been wrapped up in over the years, she has never let it affect her work behind the scenes or the way she deals with clients on properties. She has admittedly been overwhelmed from time to time, yet she has always powered through because not only does she love the financial perks of her job, but real estate is also something she is passionate about. Therefore, of course, with her 11+ years of experience in the industry, she has managed to unwaveringly solidify her position in the market by closing over $500 million in sales.

As for Taylor’s income, since the Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation Benefit Committee member is solely dependent upon the commission to provide for herself as well as her family, it appears as if she has taken home at least $5.625 million as a realtor. This is because the average commission in the New York market is 3%, which then gets equally split between the buying and listing agents, who then divide it with their brokerage firm at a 75-25 ratio (at least at Douglas Elliman). So, taking her gains, expenses, as well as possible investments and returns into account, the estimated net worth of this Tribeca-based married mom of a fur baby is $2 million.

Read More: Emma Hernan Net Worth: How Rich is the Selling Sunset Star?