Ted Danson’s Netflix Series A Classic Spy Starts Filming in Los Angeles This Month

The filming of Netflix’s Ted Danson-starrer comedy series ‘A Classic Spy’ is set to commence in Los Angeles, California, this month. Michael Schur created the series for Universal Television based on the 2021 Oscar-nominated documentary ‘The Mole Agent.’

The show follows Danson’s Charles, a retired man who ends up getting a new lease on life after he answers an ad from a private investigator and becomes a mole in a covert investigation of San Francisco’s Pacific View Retirement Residence.

Danson, known for essaying the role of Michael in the Emmy-nominated ‘The Good Place’ and for playing himself in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ will be joined by Mary Elizabeth Ellis of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ as Charles’ daughter Emily. Stephanie Beatriz from ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘ will play Didi, the managing director of the Pacific View Retirement Residence. ‘Chicago Med’ fame Lilah Richcreek Estrada will portray Julie, the San Francisco PI for whom Charles works as a mole. Stephen McKinley Henderson of ‘Dune’ will essay Calbert, the “transplant from Washington, D.C.”

The ensemble also includes Sally Struthers from ‘Gilmore Girls‘ as Virginia, ‘Loki’ fame Eugene Cordero as Emily’s husband Joel, Margaret Avery from ‘The Color Purple’ as Virginia’s best friend Florence, John Getz from ‘Grace and Frankie‘ as Pacific View’s resident Elliott, and Susan Ruttan from ‘Mom’ in the role of Gladys, a former costume designer. ‘Joy Ride’ fame Lori Tan Chinn will play the character of Susan, the president of the Pacific View resident council. The cast also includes Clyde Kusatsu from ‘Never Have I Ever‘ as Grant, Marc Evan Jackson from ‘Lessons In Chemistry‘ as Evan, and Jama Williamson of ‘Single Parents‘ as Beatrice.

Schur is also an executive producer of the series through his banner Fremulon. This isn’t the first time Danson and Schur will be coming together. The latter was the creator and executive producer of NBC’s ‘The Good Place,’ which ended in 2020. He will also be reuniting with several cast members of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ a series he co-created and executive produced. Schur was a part of ‘Parks and Recreation,’ ‘The Office,’ ‘Master of None,’ and ‘Hacks.’ Morgan Sackett and David Miner of 3 Arts Entertainment serve as executive producers. The original documentary film’s director Maite Alberdi and producer Marcela Santibáñez executive produce through Micromundo Producciones, along with Julie Goldman and Christopher Clements of Motto Pictures.

Los Angeles, the main location of the series, has previously hosted the shooting of several renowned shows, such as HBO’s long-standing crime-drama series ‘True Detective,’ Showtime’s ‘Shameless,’ and Jesse Armstrong’s ‘Succession.’

