Ted Lasso Season 4 Episode 3 Recap: Richmond’s Got Talent

A new challenge appears for Richmond’s first women’s football team in the third episode of ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4. They’d already lost one striker to an ACL in the last episode, and this time, they lose their other one when it turns out she is pregnant. While they congratulate her and are happy for her, they also know this is not good news for the team. They need a new striker, and for that, they have two options. When Ted asks Alice Chilton if she knows someone good to fill that role, she mentions a player named Gemma, though she is not placing too much faith in getting her to play for the team. She jokes that they would have a better chance of finding someone if they held tryouts, and Ted and Beard find it a rather compelling idea. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Richmond Women’s Team Finds a New Striker

Since there aren’t many hopes with the tryouts, Ted points out that getting Gemma should be the priority. So, Chilton is immediately sent to seek out and recruit Gemma. What the assistant coach doesn’t tell them is that there is history between her and the prospective striker, and the bad blood will make it impossible for her to get the job done. Sure enough, when Chilton visits Gemma at a local game, the latter refuses to acknowledge, let alone talk to her. Chilton comes back empty-handed, but Ted doesn’t lose hope, since that means Gemma hasn’t exactly said no. So, the next time, he joins Chilton to go and meet Gemma. They find her in a library, studying for law school. While she clearly still loves the game, she left it because of Chilton.

Turns out the assistant coach was a bit too hard on her, though Chilton points out she was hard on everyone. Gemma was the only one who couldn’t take it. Her words don’t help their cause, and once again, they are forced to leave empty-handed. Still, the visit has sparked something in Gemma. Later, at her study group, she is bored out of her mind. When she watches a video of a football match, she is inspired to change her mind. This turns out to be for the best because she shows up right before the team is set to play their first friendly match. Ted is happy to have Gemma on the team, though she points out that she plans to play football and study law together, which invites Chilton’s ire for being on two boats at once.

Keeley Discovers the Secret of the Higgins Report

While Chilton is busy trying to get Gemma, Ted and Beard contemplate holding tryouts. Ted immediately heads to Rebecca’s office, only to discover that he has interrupted a moment between her and Matthijs. Then Keeley walks into the room with her towel idea, which Rebecca immediately rejects. Keeley reveals she already bought the towels, but later, when Rebecca gives her an expensive gift, she decides to use it as reimbursement for her expenses. Later, they attend Richmond’s shareholder meeting. It begins with Roy taking the stage and grumpily answering questions from an excited audience. When the time comes to discuss the women’s team, half the people get up to leave, only to be made to sit down by Rebecca.

Keeley’s enthusiasm is brought down when someone mentions the Higgins report she knew nothing about. Later, she confronts Rebecca and Higgins, asking them not to keep any secrets from her anymore, only to discover that their sponsors, Pinter and Sons, are thinking about pulling away. Still, Keeley encourages them not to give up just yet. Rebecca decides to talk to Elaine Pinter, though this clearly is not the conversation to be had over the phone.

She drives to the other side of the town to meet the CEO, who points out that war is more profitable than a women’s football team. Rebecca refuses to back down and convinces Elaine to have a talk with her board and bring them back on board. While successful, the trip leads her to miss dinner with Mattijs for the second time in a row. The first time, she missed it because she slept through it. Meanwhile, Henry has arrived in London and is ready for his new school, where he meets Roy’s niece, Phoebe. On the way, Roy and Phoebe talk about the women’s team and his lack of pizzazz.

Exciting New Players Join the Team

The tryouts begin, and an overwhelming number of women show up. One of them is Lizzie Davis, a single mother who had to bring her son along because it was a sudden decision, and she couldn’t get a babysitter in time. Another promising prospect is Maria Rojas, Dani Rojas’s sister, who says she learned everything from him. Then there is the neighborhood girl Shannon, who is excited to show her skills. Half of the players are eliminated in the first round, which requires them to run. The other half are eliminated in the second round, leaving only a few till the end. Maria turns out to be very bad at football (which, it turns out, she didn’t learn from Dani). Shannon doesn’t seem good enough to make it on the team, but Ted decides to give her a chance.

The revelation, however, is Lizzie Davis. Not only is she a competent player, but she also seems to have a commanding presence. When the twins start fighting again, she calmly and authoritatively breaks them up. Clearly, she is meant for the team. Elsewhere, Keeley faces a crisis when she discovers the kits haven’t arrived yet. When she goes to pick them, she is told they are on their way. When the package arrives, it is a small box, not the kits the team desperately needs. Roy tries to assure her, but his words only seem to make it worse. On the day of the game, when the kits are still missing, he sends reinforcements in the form of Phoebe and her friends. They don’t make professional kits, but they do give the team a unique look and something to take to the field.

Finally, the game begins, but it turns out to be boring. The visiting team is unable to score because Richmond has a good goalkeeper. And Richmond can’t score because they don’t have a striker. Or rather, their striker is on the bench. Eventually, Chilton decides to send in Gemma, and the game changes immediately. With a few minutes left in the game, Gemma scores a goal and wins the match for Richmond. Everyone is ecstatic about this victory, and they celebrate and congratulate her. While Chilton celebrates privately, she remains cold towards Gemma. Later, Roy gives Keeley his own report on the team, encouraging her not to give two cents about what others think.

While the team struggles to find its footing, the episode also has Rebecca missing out on quality time with Matthijs. After missing two dinners in a row, she decides to have lunch with him, but then, she is forced to cancel it because Keeley is in a tizzy about the missing kits. After the match is done, she finally shows up for their date. Mattijs is happy not only that he finally has time with her, but also that he can show the restaurant’s staff that his girlfriend is real. Rebecca not showing up three times in a row made them think he had an imaginary girlfriend. The waiter even tried to get him to see a therapist. Turns out, the staff is so convinced that he doesn’t have a girlfriend that when Rebecca actually does show up, they think she’s a sex worker Matthijs hired to save face!

Read More: Who is Alice Chilton? Who Plays Her in Ted Lasso?