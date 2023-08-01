Teil Gergel: Where is Cody Rhodes’ Sister Now?

Thanks to Peacock’s ‘American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes,’ the viewers get an insight into the life of Cody Rhodes (previously known as Cody Runnels), whose journey within the world of sports entertainment has been nothing short of fascinating. As the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star gained fame, he relied on the support of many loved ones, including his sister Teil Runnels Gergel. With the invaluable information regarding the life of our favorite wrestler that she shares in the documentary movie, it is no wonder that people want to know what she is up to these days, and we are here to explore the same!

Who is Teil Gergel?

Teil was born on September 12, 1982, in Austin, Texas, to WWE legend Dusty “American Dream” Rhodes and his wife, Michelle Rubio. Around three years later, she became a big sister with the birth of Cody on June 30, 1985. She also has two older half-siblings, Dustin Rhodes and Kristin Ditto, thanks to her father’s previous marriage to Sandra Runnels. Much of Teil’s childhood was spent in Marietta, Georgia, where she lived with her family.

When Teil was in her early teens, Dusty decided to take a step back from WWE as he apparently wanted to be more involved in the lives of his younger children, regretting not being able to do so with his older kids. In the documentary, Teil recalled how Cody became a local sports celebrity with his impeccable record as a wrestler, with people coming to their homes to interview them. That being said, she also remembers how her father struggled financially to keep the food on the table as the years passed. However, neither she nor Cody expressed any dissatisfaction regarding the same, as they acknowledged that their parents were doing their best.

After two years in college, Teil decided to move to Los Angeles, California, and pursue acting. Cody, who recently graduated from school, joined her as he also wanted to explore this possibility. When the two embarked on this venture, their father handed them each a roll of cash worth $10,000 dollars, which, according to Cody, had been obtained by Dusty selling his Rolex watch. After moving to Los Angeles, Teil and Cody started pursuing acting, even taking lessons at Howard Fine Acting Studio. Needless to say, Dusty’s passing on June 11, 2015, deeply affected Teil.

During the initial years of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), when Cody was still affiliated with the organization, Teil joined the franchise as a female wrestler, joining her brothers as a team member. This particular development certainly warmed the heart of wrestling fans who have been following the Rhodes family for a long time. However, she had to soon leave the world of sports entertainment with the birth of her daughter.

Where is Teil Gergel Now?

Happy birthday to my og partner in crime, my first best friend, terrible toast giver. Captain of the ship Rhodes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FzH5MMuf0O — Teil Rhodes (@TeilMargaret) June 30, 2023

As of writing, Teil seems to be doing well in her life. She is presently married to Kevin Gergel, the two having tied the knot in 2008. Together, they are parents of two children, Kellan and Maris, a son and a daughter. The happy family lives in Atlanta, Georgia, with Teil seemingly being a stay-at-home mother. That being said, it is not uncommon to see her attending her brothers’ matches and cheering them on. Additionally, she is an active part of the Dusty Rhodes Foundation, which aims to help the youth who want to make a name for themselves in the world of sports. As for her husband, Kevin is the Vice President of Sales of GoPivot, recently acquiring the position in June 2023. We wish Teil and her loved ones the best in their lives and hope they all have a fantastic future.

Read More: Michelle Rubio: Where is Cody Rhodes’ Mom Now?