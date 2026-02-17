Tell Me Lies Season 4 Plot and Cast Theories

The third season of Hulu’s ‘Tell Me Lies‘ increases the level of chaos and toxicity as Lucy and her friends make yet another series of questionable decisions that lead them down a dark path. Lucy, especially, spirals in this season, with the weight of her secrets, and more with the fact that Stephen knows about them and holds them over her like a sword ready to drop. The finale is fed by this chaos to deliver a truly shocking ending to the season, which makes one wonder if this is really the end. According to showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer, ‘Tell Me Lies’ was originally crafted with the idea of wrapping up the story with the third season, which she thinks is a good place to end a story rather than dragging it for too long.

This is why the third season’s ending is written in a way that satisfies the audience. And yet, it does leave some threads hanging to give the audience hope for another season. Since there is no official announcement of the third season being the last, there is a chance that Hulu might wait to see the numbers before making any decision. If that happens, we expect the fourth season to be released sometime in 2028. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Tell Me Lies Season 4 Could Take a Time Jump

The third season of ‘Tell Me Lies’ ends on a somewhat definitive note for the characters. Lucy hits her rock bottom as her tape is released and she is expelled from Baird, which also ruins her plan to study abroad next semester. Bree, who released the tape over the anger she had for Lucy and Evan cheating on her, feels guilty about how far the consequences went for her friend. Believing that Wrigley is still with Pippa, she decides to get back together with Evan after confronting him about Lucy. Pippa comes clean to Wrigley about her sexuality, and though they don’t talk about Diana or Bree, it’s clear that they will have this conversation somewhere down the line. Stephen gets his due when someone reports him, and he is let go by Yale.

With Lucy expelled and Stephen and Diana ready to leave Baird behind, half the board is wiped clean. In that case, there seems to be no point in returning to Baird, which is why the next season could take a two-year time jump. In that time period, Lucy would get enough time to get back on her feet, while it would be interesting to see what happened to Stephen now that he can’t go to Yale. This time period could also fill in the gaps before we catch up with Bree’s engagement party, to figure out how Lucy and Max reconnected, and how Stephen found his way to entrapping Lydia in his wild scheme to get back at Lucy. We could also get the rekindling of Pippa and Diana’s romance.

As for the 2015 timeline, the finale leaves little room for further exploration. Diana and Pippa are happily in love, and when things get out of hand after Stephen’s revelations, they decide to leave immediately, showing that they prefer to stay away from all the drama. Then there is the issue of Wrigley and Bree’s secret romance no longer being a secret. While Evan is angry, Wrigley doesn’t seem too bothered. In fact, he seems happy and relieved, because now perhaps, he and Bree can finally be together. Still, one cannot be completely sure until it actually happens, because Evan seemed pretty hell-bent on keeping Bree to himself in college. Perhaps, he still wants to do that, and this could lead him to do something even more unhinged.

Tell Me Lies Season 4 Will Reunite the Main Cast

‘Tell Me Lies’ wouldn’t be what it is without the cast of characters with whom the audience has developed a love-hate relationship over the course of three seasons. It means that the fourth season will bring back Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright, Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco, Catherine Missal as Bree, Spencer House as Wrigley, Sonia Mena as Pippa, Branden Cook as Evan, and Alicia Crowder as Diana. Characters like Edmund Donovan’s Max and Natalee Linez’s Lydia are expected to return, based on the fact that we see them in the 2015 timeline as well.

The show could also bring back Tom Ellis’ Oliver and Gabriella Pession’s Marianne to resolve that storyline, bringing Oliver to justice. It would also be great to see Jacob Rodriguez’s Chris be brought to justice for his crimes against the girls of Baird. Still, the new season will stir the pot with the entry of a new cast of characters who might bring more stability or more chaos, depending on where the main characters land and where their stories are headed.

